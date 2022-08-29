Menu
2018 BMW 5 Series

62,520 KM

Details Description Features

$57,888

+ tax & licensing
$57,888

+ taxes & licensing

Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

2018 BMW 5 Series

2018 BMW 5 Series

M550i xDrive/HUD/BOWERS & WILKINS/ PARK ASSIST PKG

2018 BMW 5 Series

M550i xDrive/HUD/BOWERS & WILKINS/ PARK ASSIST PKG

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

$57,888

+ taxes & licensing

62,520KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9054316
  • Stock #: NM0591
  • VIN: WBAJB9C52JB036088

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NM0591
  • Mileage 62,520 KM

Vehicle Description

SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, HEATED FRONT AND BACK SEATS, HEATED STEERING,VENTILATED SEATS, MASSAGE SEATS, BOWERS AND WILKINS PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, HEADS-UP DISPLAY, MEMORY SEATS, AUTOMATIC SOFT-CLOSE DOORS, AMBIENT LIGHTING, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, POWER LIFTGATE, PEDESTRIAN WARNING, FRONTAL COLLISION WARNING, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, SPEED WARNING, DRIVER ATTENTION CONTROL, AUTOMATIC PDC ACTIVATION, ACTIVE PDC WITH BRAKE, PARK ASSIST, CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, PANORAMA GPS-VIEW, ECO STOP/START, AUTO DIMMING MIRRORS, AUTO FOLDING MIRRORS, PADDLE SHIFTERS, APPLE CARPLAY, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, VOICE RECOGNITION, KEYLESS IGNITION AND ENTRY, ADAPTIVE M SUSPENSION, COMFORT ACCESS, AUTOMATIC 4-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, ADAPTIVE LED HEADLIGHTS, HIGHBEAM ASSISTANT, DRIVING ASSISTANT, WIRELESS CHARGING, BMW GESTURE RECOGNITION, CLEAN CARFAX 2018 SAPPHIRE BLACK ON BLACK BMW M550i XDRIVE | ALL WHEEL DRIVE Call today and buy your dream car!!! We are a 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! Northline Motors is a family owned and operated dealership with a huge emphasis on family values. We are winners of 2021 and 2022 Peoples Top Choice Award in GTA, Awarded Top Three Best Dealers in Vaughan by Top Three Rated, Named Best Canadian Business by Canada Business Review Board and accredited by Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating!!! Check our website for weekly new and exciting inventory and or simply stop by our showrooms any time (Coffee and Tea is always on us). Experience luxury, comfort and innovation in our pressure free, friendly showrooms. With over 11 years of experience within the industry, we understand the needs of our customers and work tirelessly to give you an exceptional experience every time! Our prices are extremely competitive and our selection is filled with variety, luxury and quality. We serve customers all over Canada and offer full transparency, vehicle history reports, extended warranties and aftermarket services! For quality that meets your family standards, trust ours!!! Call, or come in today and join the ever-growing Northline Family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Ventilated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
All Wheel Drive
Power Sunroof
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Anti-Theft
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Heads-Up Display
Power Lift Gates
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box
Collision Avoidance System
Audio Voice Control

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

