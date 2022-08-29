2018 BMW 5 Series

$57,888 + taxes & licensing 6 2 , 5 2 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9054316

9054316 Stock #: NM0591

NM0591 VIN: WBAJB9C52JB036088

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # NM0591

Mileage 62,520 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Odometer Rear Defroster Trip Computer Navigation System Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Convenience Keyless Entry Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Ventilated Seats Power Adjustable Seat Mechanical All Wheel Drive Exterior Power Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Windows Sunroof Safety Stability Control Rear View Camera Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Security Anti-Theft Comfort Dual Climate Control Climate Control Additional Features Premium Audio Auto Dimming Mirrors Heads-Up Display Power Lift Gates Auxiliary 12v Outlet Storage Box Collision Avoidance System Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.