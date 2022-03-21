Menu
2018 BMW 6 Series

63,763 KM

$48,888

+ tax & licensing
$48,888

+ taxes & licensing

Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

2018 BMW 6 Series

2018 BMW 6 Series

640i xDrive/ M SPORT/ HUD/ 20 IN WHEELS/ BSM/ PANO

2018 BMW 6 Series

640i xDrive/ M SPORT/ HUD/ 20 IN WHEELS/ BSM/ PANO

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

$48,888

+ taxes & licensing

63,763KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8949328
  Stock #: NM0551
  VIN: WBAJV6C57JBJ99356

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Graphite Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NM0551
  • Mileage 63,763 KM

Vehicle Description

M SPORT PACKAGE, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PLUS, PARKING ASSISTANCE PLUS SYSTEM, HEAD-UP DISYPLAY, 2-AXLE AIR SUSPENSIONS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, HEATED FRONT AND BACK SEATS, VENTILATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, COMFORT SEATS WITH MEMORY, MASSAGE SEATS, HARMAN KARDON SURROUND SYSTEM, AUTOMATIC SOFT-CLOSE DOORS, SUN SHADES, AMBIENT LIGHTING, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, ACTIVE PEDESTRIAN WARNING, FRONT COLLISION WARNING, STEERING INTERVENTION, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, SIDE COLLISION WARNING, SPEED WARNING, DRIVER ATTENTION CONTROL, AUTOMATIC PDC ACTIVATION, ACTIVE PDC WITH BRAKING, CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, PANORAMA VIEW GPS-BASED, ECO STOP START, AUTO FOLDING MIRRORS, AUTO DIMMING MIRRORS, KEYLESS ENTRY AND IGNITION, APPLE CARPLAY, POWER LIFTGATE, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, VOICE COMMAND RECOGNITION, AUTOMATIC 4-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, ADAPTIVE LED HEADLIGHTS, HIGH-BEAM ASSSTANT, WIRELESS CHARGING, BMW GESTURE CONTROL, M DOUBLE SPOKE WHEELS, CLEAN CARFAX 2018 GREY METALLIC ON BLACK BMW 640i XDRIVE GRAN TURISMO | ALL WHEEL DRIVE Call today and buy your dream car!!! We are a 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! Northline Motors is a family owned and operated dealership with a huge emphasis on family values. We are winners of 2021 and 2022 Peoples Top Choice Award in GTA, Awarded Top Three Best Dealers in Vaughan by Top Three Rated, Named Best Canadian Business by Canada Business Review Board and accredited by Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating!!! Check our website for weekly new and exciting inventory and or simply stop by our showrooms any time (Coffee and Tea is always on us). Experience luxury, comfort and innovation in our pressure free, friendly showrooms. With over 11 years of experience within the industry, we understand the needs of our customers and work tirelessly to give you an exceptional experience every time! Our prices are extremely competitive and our selection is filled with variety, luxury and quality. We serve customers all over Canada and offer full transparency, vehicle history reports, extended warranties and aftermarket services! For quality that meets your family standards, trust ours!!! Call, or come in today and join the ever-growing Northline Family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Ventilated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Power Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Anti-Theft
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Heads-Up Display
Power Lift Gates
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box
Power Rear Sunshade
Collision Avoidance System
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Audio Voice Control

Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

