Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 BMW M4

60,000 KM

Details Description Features

$71,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$71,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

Contact Seller
2018 BMW M4

2018 BMW M4

Watch This Vehicle

2018 BMW M4

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

  1. 5906400
  2. 5906400
  3. 5906400
  4. 5906400
  5. 5906400
  6. 5906400
  7. 5906400
  8. 5906400
  9. 5906400
  10. 5906400
  11. 5906400
  12. 5906400
  13. 5906400
  14. 5906400
  15. 5906400
  16. 5906400
  17. 5906400
  18. 5906400
  19. 5906400
  20. 5906400
  21. 5906400
  22. 5906400
  23. 5906400
  24. 5906400
  25. 5906400
Contact Seller

$71,888

+ taxes & licensing

60,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5906400
  • Stock #: 4965271
  • VIN: WBS4Z9C58JED22551

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 4965271
  • Mileage 60,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Alpine White Exterior On Black Full Merino Leather Interior, And Carbon Fibre Trim w/Black Chrome Highlight.

One Owner, Off Lease From BMW Canada, Safety Certified, And A Balance Of BMW Warranty Including Free Scheduled Service Maintenance January 20 2022 Or 80,000Km.

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This BMW M4 Convertible Ultimate Package Is Loaded With Head-Up Display, Front & Rear Park Distance Control, BMW ConnectedDrive Services Professional, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Adaptive Full LED Headlights, Universal Remote Control, Surround View, Active Blind Spot Detection, Speed Limit Information, High-Beam Assistant, Driving Assistant, Wireless Charging w/Extended Bluetooth, M Performance Titanium Exhaust w/Carbon Tips, Black Side Skirt, Carbon Fibre Front Inserts & Black Lower Lip, Carbon Fibre Rear Diffuser, High-Gloss Black Kidney Grills, Adaptive M Suspension, 19 hp increase, Competition Package (7MA), M Seat Belts, Light alloy, Star-Spoke, 666M, And More

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.

Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Tags : 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Navigation System
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
RWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autobase

2018 BMW 3 Series 32...
 74,000 KM
$38,888 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz C...
 68,000 KM
$33,888 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz C...
 66,000 KM
$32,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autobase

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

Call Dealer

905-264-XXXX

(click to show)

905-264-5588

Alternate Numbers
877-388-8379
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory