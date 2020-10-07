2018 BMW M4

+ taxes & licensing
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
Alpine White Exterior On Black Full Merino Leather Interior, And Carbon Fibre Trim w/Black Chrome Highlight.
One Owner, Off Lease From BMW Canada, Safety Certified, And A Balance Of BMW Warranty Including Free Scheduled Service Maintenance January 20 2022 Or 80,000Km.
Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!
This BMW M4 Convertible Ultimate Package Is Loaded With Head-Up Display, Front & Rear Park Distance Control, BMW ConnectedDrive Services Professional, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Adaptive Full LED Headlights, Universal Remote Control, Surround View, Active Blind Spot Detection, Speed Limit Information, High-Beam Assistant, Driving Assistant, Wireless Charging w/Extended Bluetooth, M Performance Titanium Exhaust w/Carbon Tips, Black Side Skirt, Carbon Fibre Front Inserts & Black Lower Lip, Carbon Fibre Rear Diffuser, High-Gloss Black Kidney Grills, Adaptive M Suspension, 19 hp increase, Competition Package (7MA), M Seat Belts, Light alloy, Star-Spoke, 666M, And More
We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.
Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
