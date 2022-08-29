Menu
2018 BMW X1

54,018 KM

Details Description Features

$30,888

+ tax & licensing
Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

Contact Seller
xDrive28i / M SPORT PKG/ LIGHT PKG/ HUD/ PANO/ NAV

Location

54,018KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9300292
  • Stock #: NM0654
  • VIN: WBXHT3C32J3H33562

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NM0654
  • Mileage 54,018 KM

Vehicle Description

Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation Plus, Rearview Camera, Heads-up Display, Heated Seats and Heated Steering Wheel, Sport Seats, Memory Seats, M Sport Steering, Keyless Entry and Ignition, Eco Stop/Start, Auto Dimming and Folding Mirrors, Light Package, M Sport Package, LED Lights, Park Distance Control (PDC), Wood Trim, Bluetooth Connectivity, Voice Recogition 2018 Estoril Blue Metallic on Black BMW X1 XDrive28i | All Wheel Drive Call today and buy your dream car!!! We are a 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! Northline Motors is a family owned and operated dealership with a huge emphasis on family values. We are winners of 2021 and 2022 Peoples Top Choice Award in GTA, Awarded Top Three Best Dealers in Vaughan by Top Three Rated, Named Best Canadian Business by Canada Business Review Board and accredited by Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating!!! Check our website for weekly new and exciting inventory and or simply stop by our showrooms any time (Coffee and Tea is always on us). Experience luxury, comfort and innovation in our pressure free, friendly showrooms. With over 11 years of experience within the industry, we understand the needs of our customers and work tirelessly to give you an exceptional experience every time! Our prices are extremely competitive and our selection is filled with variety, luxury and quality. We serve customers all over Canada and offer full transparency, vehicle history reports, extended warranties and aftermarket services! For quality that meets your family standards, trust ours!!! Call, or come in today and join the ever-growing Northline Family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more!

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
All Wheel Drive
Power Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Anti-Theft
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Rear View Camera
Wood Trim Interior
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Heads-Up Display
Power Lift Gates
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box
Audio Voice Control

