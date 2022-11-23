Menu
2018 BMW X2

34,553 KM

$32,898

+ tax & licensing
$32,898

+ taxes & licensing

Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

2018 BMW X2

2018 BMW X2

xDrive28i / PANO/ HUD/ NAV/ CAM/ NO ACCIDENTS

2018 BMW X2

xDrive28i / PANO/ HUD/ NAV/ CAM/ NO ACCIDENTS

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

$32,898

+ taxes & licensing

34,553KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9350566
  • Stock #: NM0668
  • VIN: WBXYJ5C39JEF71290

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 34,553 KM

Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation, Back-Up Camera, Heads-Up Display, Keyless Ignition, Heated Steering Wheel, Memory Seats, Auto Dimming and Folding Mirrors, Front Collision Warning, Pedestrian Warning, Speed Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Eco Stop/Start, LED Headlamps, Wood Trim, Bluetooth Connectivity, Voice Command Recognition, Power Liftgate, Clean Carfax 2018 Black on Black BMW X2 XDrive 28i Sport Activity Vehicle | All Wheel Drive Call today and buy your dream car!!! We are a 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! Northline Motors is a family owned and operated dealership with a huge emphasis on family values. We are winners of 2021 and 2022 Peoples Top Choice Award in GTA, Awarded Top Three Best Dealers in Vaughan by Top Three Rated, Named Best Canadian Business by Canada Business Review Board and accredited by Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating!!! Check our website for weekly new and exciting inventory and or simply stop by our showrooms any time (Coffee and Tea is always on us). Experience luxury, comfort and innovation in our pressure free, friendly showrooms. With over 11 years of experience within the industry, we understand the needs of our customers and work tirelessly to give you an exceptional experience every time! Our prices are extremely competitive and our selection is filled with variety, luxury and quality. We serve customers all over Canada and offer full transparency, vehicle history reports, extended warranties and aftermarket services! For quality that meets your family standards, trust ours!!! Call, or come in today and join the ever-growing Northline Family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more!

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
All Wheel Drive
Power Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cup Holder
Wood Trim Interior
Lane Departure Warning
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Heads-Up Display
Power Lift Gates
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box
Collision Avoidance System
Audio Voice Control

Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

