Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 BMW X5

52,624 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

Contact Seller
2018 BMW X5

2018 BMW X5

xDrive35i/360CAM/HUD/HK SOUND/20 IN WHEEL/PANO/NAV

Watch This Vehicle

2018 BMW X5

xDrive35i/360CAM/HUD/HK SOUND/20 IN WHEEL/PANO/NAV

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

  1. 8191092
  2. 8191092
  3. 8191092
  4. 8191092
  5. 8191092
  6. 8191092
  7. 8191092
  8. 8191092
  9. 8191092
  10. 8191092
  11. 8191092
  12. 8191092
  13. 8191092
  14. 8191092
  15. 8191092
  16. 8191092
  17. 8191092
  18. 8191092
  19. 8191092
  20. 8191092
  21. 8191092
  22. 8191092
  23. 8191092
  24. 8191092
  25. 8191092
  26. 8191092
  27. 8191092
  28. 8191092
  29. 8191092
  30. 8191092
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

52,624KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8191092
  • Stock #: NM0244
  • VIN: 5UXKR0C51J0X87966

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour LIGHT GREY
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NM0244
  • Mileage 52,624 KM

Vehicle Description

PANORAMIC SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, BLIND SPOT, 360 DEGREE CAMERA, HARMAN KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, HEATED FRONT AND BACK SEATS, MEMORY SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, WOOD TRIM, PARK ASSIST PKG, PARK DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC), AUTOMATIC SOFT CLOSE DOORS, FRONT COLLISION WARNING, SPEED WARNING, AUTO DIMING MIRRORS, AUTO FOLDING MIRRORS, POWER LIFTGATE, KEYLESS ENTRY, KEYLESS IGNITION, REAR SIDE WINDOW SHADES, SPORT LEATHER STEERING WHEEL, SUN PROTECTION GLAZING, FOUR ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, ADAPTIVE HEAD LIGHTS, ROAD SIGN DETECTION, 20 INCH WHEELS, AUTO ON/OFF FUNCTION, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, VOICE COMMAND RECOGNITION 2018 BMW X5 XDRIVE35i SPORTS ACTIVITY VEHICLE SPACE GRAY METALLIC ON MOCHA LEATHER INTERIOR | ALL WHEEL DRIVE Call today and buy your dream car!!! We are a 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! Northline Motors is a family owned and operated dealership with a huge emphasis on family values. We are winners of 2021 and 2022 Peoples Top Choice Award in GTA, Awarded Top Three Best Dealers in Vaughan by Top Three Rated, Named Best Canadian Business by Canada Business Review Board and accredited by Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating!!! Check our website for weekly new and exciting inventory and or simply stop by our showrooms any time (Coffee and Tea is always on us). Experience luxury, comfort and innovation in our pressure free, friendly showrooms. With over 11 years of experience within the industry, we understand the needs of our customers and work tirelessly to give you an exceptional experience every time! Our prices are extremely competitive and our selection is filled with variety, luxury and quality. We serve customers all over Canada and offer full transparency, vehicle history reports, extended warranties and aftermarket services! For quality that meets your family standards, trust ours!!! Call, or come in today and join the ever-growing Northline Family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Anti-Theft
Panoramic Sunroof
Climate Control
Wood Trim Interior
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box
Collision Avoidance System
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Northline Motors Inc.

2017 Maserati Quattr...
 9,197 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Lexus RX 350 36...
 83,256 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 BMW X5 xDrive35...
 52,624 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

Call Dealer

905-851-XXXX

(click to show)

905-851-1600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory