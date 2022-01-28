Menu
2018 BMW X5

87,091 KM

Details Description Features

$57,910

+ tax & licensing
Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

Contact Seller
xDrive35d I DIESEL I HUD I NAV I COMING SOON

Location

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

87,091KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8255621
  • Stock #: 22787
  • VIN: 5UXKS4C57J0Y19587

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 87,091 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, GPS, Navi, Bluetooth, Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Back-Up Camera, Leather Interior, Local Trade, 1 Owner, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Head-Up Display, USB Connectivity, Sirius XM Radio, Xenon Headlamps, Clean Accident History Report Available, Tan, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Brake assist, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, harman/kardon® Sound System, Head restraints memory, Heated steering wheel, Memory seat, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Spoiler, Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control, Wheels: 19" Star-Spoke Lt Alloy (Style 449). Recent Arrival! CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Black 2018 BMW X5 xDrive35d I DIESEL I HUD I NAV I COMING SOON Call today and Buy with Confidence!!! 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! TAB is your 2021 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre Owned Dealership Award Winner, 2020 CarGurus Top Rated Dealer, 2020 DealerRater Consumer Choice Award Winner, and 2018 DealerRater National Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner!!! Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.torontoautobrokers.com/, or simply stop by and visit our 20,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Proudly celebrating our 26th year in business, serving the GTA region and customers all across Canada, we are famous for our no-pressure environment, and honest work ethics. We are family owned and operated and thus we treat each one of customers just like family, where every customer is a satisfied customer! We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer competitive and simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to TAB! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the TAB family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $699. Otherwise, as per OMVICs regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested. Reviews: * On most aspects of quality, style, exclusivity, and class, the X5 was rated highly by owners. Traction is abundant in inclement weather, the commanding driving position is easy to appreciate, and the X5 inspires plenty of confidence, almost no matter the weather. A comfortable ride on most models, as well as a generous cargo hold and plenty of at-hand storage for smaller items helps round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
All Wheel Drive
Xenon Headlights
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
All Equipped
Heads-Up Display
Power Lift Gates
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Audio Voice Control

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

