2018 Cadillac Escalade ESV

113,743 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

LUXURY PKG | 22 IN WHEELS

LUXURY PKG | 22 IN WHEELS

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

113,743KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10218474
  Stock #: 25536
  VIN: 1GYS4HKJ6JR287367

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Crystal White Tricoat
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 25536
  Mileage 113,743 KM

Vehicle Description

This beautiful Cadillac Escalade 2018 is a local Ontario Vehicle with a clean carfax report. Experience the epitome of luxury and grandeur with the Escalade ESV 2018 Luxury package. Embrace the seamless blend of opulence and comfort as you glide through the world in style, surrounded by premium features and cutting-edge technology. Elevate your journey and bask in the admiration of heads turning wherever you go, for this exquisite masterpiece redefines sophistication on the road.

Key features include:

- Magnetic Ride Control
- Surround-view camera system
- Bose premium audio system
- Adaptive cruise control
- Forward Collision Alert
- Lane Keep Assist
- Lane Departure Warning
- 10-speed automatic transmission
- LED headlights
- Keyless entry
- Advanced security system
- 22-inch premium wheels
- Blind Spot Monitor
- Memory settings for driver seat, mirrors, and steering wheel

NOW OFFERING 3 MONTH DEFERRED FINANCING PAYMENTS ON APPROVED CREDIT.

Looking for a top-rated pre-owned luxury car dealership in the GTA? Look no further than Toronto Auto Brokers (TAB)! We're proud to have won multiple awards, including the 2023 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre Owned Dealership Award, 2023 CarGurus Top Rated Dealer, 2023 CBRB Dealer Award, the 2023 Three Best Rated Dealer Award, and many more!

With 30 years of experience serving the Greater Toronto Area, TAB is a respected and trusted name in the pre-owned luxury car industry. Our 30,000 sq.Ft indoor showroom is home to a wide range of luxury vehicles from top brands like BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, Aston Martin, Bentley, Maserati, and more. And we don't just serve the GTA, we're proud to offer our services to all cities in Canada, including Vancouver, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Saskatchewan, Halifax, and more.

At TAB, we're committed to providing a no-pressure environment and honest work ethics. As a family-owned and operated business, we treat every customer like family and ensure that every interaction is a positive one. Come experience the TAB Lifestyle at its truest form, luxury car buying has never been more enjoyable and exciting!

We offer a variety of services to make your purchase experience as easy and stress-free as possible. From competitive and simple financing and leasing options to extended warranties, aftermarket services, and full history reports on every vehicle, we have everything you need to make an informed decision. We welcome every trade, even if you're just looking to sell your car without buying, and when it comes to financing or leasing, we offer same day approvals, with access to over 50 lenders, including all of the banks in Canada. Feel free to check out your own Equifax credit score without affecting your credit score, simply click on the Equifax tab above and see if you qualify.

So if you're looking for a luxury pre-owned car dealership in Toronto, look no further than TAB! We proudly serve the GTA, including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more.

Call us today or visit our website to learn more about our inventory and services. And remember, all prices exclude applicable taxes and licensing, and vehicles can be certified at an additional cost of $699.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

