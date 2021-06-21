Menu
2018 Chevrolet Camaro

10,951 KM

Details Description Features

$45,800

+ tax & licensing
$45,800

+ taxes & licensing

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

1-877-220-1550

2018 Chevrolet Camaro

2018 Chevrolet Camaro

2LT HOT WHEELS EDITION

2018 Chevrolet Camaro

2LT HOT WHEELS EDITION

Location

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

260 Jevlan Drive, Unit 4, Vaughan, ON L4L 8B1

1-877-220-1550

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,800

+ taxes & licensing

10,951KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7430102
  Stock #: NP1840

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Orange
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # NP1840
  • Mileage 10,951 KM

Vehicle Description

Limited edition! Hot Wheels Edition! equipped with a 2.0L 4clinder turbo meshed to a 6-speed manual transmission, ground effects package, spoiler, power sunroof, 20 inch alloys, satin graphite stripe, RS pkg, heated seats,heated steering wheel, rear park assist, bose sound system, navigation, head-up display, rear vision camera, convenience & light pkg, Clean Carfax!



Vaughans largest indoor showroom, open 7 days a week, Vellas Auto showcases over 200 certified vehicles! Explore our cars, trucks and SUVs; all hand-picked for their highest quality, with a through 175 point inspection. Car buying made easy!!! BUY AND DRIVE AWAY ALL IN THE SAME DAY! Buy me, touch free online and well coordinate delivery to your front door!



Visit vellasauto.com for superior HD 360° photography and video of interior and exterior, with direct access to the Carfax Vehicle History Report.



Family owned & operated for over 44 years. CarGurus 2021 Top Dealer!!! 4.8 Star Google rating!!! Honesty, integrity, no pressure, hassle-free environment. No hidden fees - Price as advertised plus H.S.T and licensing.



Proudly serving Toronto, GTA, Woodbridge, Vaughan and beyond!!!



****We offer top dollar for your TRADE****



>>>>>Vellas Certified Pre-Owned includes:

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Rear Wheel Drive
6 Speed Manual
Rear Spoiler
Sunroof
Premium Audio
Navigation System

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

260 Jevlan Drive, Unit 4, Vaughan, ON L4L 8B1

