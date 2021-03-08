Menu
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

46,988 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

CUSTOM I CAM I 1-OWNER I CLEAN CARFAX

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Location

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

46,988KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6652010
  • Stock #: 20785
  • VIN: 3GCUKPEH4JG287536

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20785
  • Mileage 46,988 KM

Vehicle Description

Free Canada Wide Shipping on All Financed Deals, some restrictions apply, contact us for details, Back-Up Camera, Local Trade, USB Connectivity, Clean Accident History Report Available, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Black, 20" x 9" Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheels, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bluetooth® For Phone, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Heavy Duty Suspension, Power windows, Traction control. White 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 CUSTOM I CAM I 1-OWNER I CLEAN CARFAX Call today and Buy with Confidence!!! 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! TAB is your 2018 Dealerrater National Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner, as well as your 2017 and 2016 Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner!!! Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.torontoautobrokers.com/, or simply stop by and visit our 20,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Proudly celebrating our 25th year in business, serving the GTA region and customers all across Canada, we are famous for our no-pressure environment, and honest work ethics. We are family owned and operated and thus we treat each one of customers just like family, where every customer is a satisfied customer! We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer competitive and simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to TAB! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the TAB family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC’s regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested. Awards: * JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Keyless Entry
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Alloy Wheels
All Wheel Drive
MP3 CD Player
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Rear View Camera
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag

