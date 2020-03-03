Menu
2018 Dodge Ram 1500

Pickup LARAMIE I DIESEL I 4X4 I CREW CAB I NAVI I ALPINE

2018 Dodge Ram 1500

Pickup LARAMIE I DIESEL I 4X4 I CREW CAB I NAVI I ALPINE

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$33,910

+ taxes & licensing

  • 117,088KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4744887
  • Stock #: 18998
  • VIN: 1C6RR7VM7JS225465
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Navigation, GPS, Navi, Bluetooth, Back-Up Camera, Leather Interior, Local Trade, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Sirius XM Radio, Xenon Headlamps, Clean Accident History Report Available, Ram box, Heated rear seats, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Wheels: 20'' x 9'' Chrome-Clad Aluminum. Recent Arrival! CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Pearl White 2018 Dodge Ram 1500 LARAMIE I DIESEL I 4X4 I CREW CAB I NAVI I ALPINE Call today and Buy with Confidence!!! 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! TAB is your 2018 Dealerrater National Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner, as well as your 2017 and 2016 Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner!!! Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.torontoautobrokers.com/, or simply stop by and visit our 20,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Proudly celebrating our 25th year in business, serving the GTA region and customers all across Canada, we are famous for our no-pressure environment, and honest work ethics. We are family owned and operated and thus we treat each one of customers just like family, where every customer is a satisfied customer! We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer competitive and simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to TAB! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the TAB family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVICs regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested. Awards: * Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best Pick-Up Truck In Canada For 2018

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • VENTILATED SEATS
  • Reclining Seats
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • MP3 CD Player
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • All Equipped
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Fully loaded
  • Rear View Camera
  • Leatherette Interior
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Rear Air & Heat
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

