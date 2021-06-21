Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford EcoSport

27,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,500

+ taxes & licensing

Rowel's Auto Sales

647-861-5543

Contact Seller
2018 Ford EcoSport

2018 Ford EcoSport

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford EcoSport

SE

Location

Rowel's Auto Sales

5657 Highway 7, Unit 2, Vaughan, ON L4L 1T7

647-861-5543

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,500

+ taxes & licensing

27,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7470063
  • VIN: MAJ3P1TE1JC211199

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 27,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 FORD EcoSport SE

 

1.0L, 3 cylinder, FWD

ONLY 27,000KM |NO ACCIDENTS | NAVIGATION | BACK-UP CAMERA | BLUETOOTH | SUN ROOF | CRUISE CONTROL | ALLOY WHEELS | HEATED SEATS | BLIND SPOT MONITOR

Full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.

Why buy from Rowel's Auto? Hassle-Free, Haggle-Free best price, You only pay the price shown plus HST and licensing no hidden fees! 

Countless Financing Options Available Including $0 DOWN, (O.A.C.).

 

====================================================================

Call us at 647-861-5543 or Email us info@rowelauto.com

====================================================================

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rowel's Auto Sales

2018 Ford EcoSport SE
 27,000 KM
$19,500 + tax & lic
2013 Subaru XV Cross...
 118,000 KM
$13,900 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Rogue SL...
 108,000 KM
$21,750 + tax & lic

Email Rowel's Auto Sales

Rowel's Auto Sales

Rowel's Auto Sales

5657 Highway 7, Unit 2, Vaughan, ON L4L 1T7

Call Dealer

647-861-XXXX

(click to show)

647-861-5543

Quick Links
Directions Inventory