2018 Ford Edge

79,000 KM

Details

$28,888

+ tax & licensing
$28,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

2018 Ford Edge

2018 Ford Edge

SEL AWD

2018 Ford Edge

SEL AWD

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

$28,888

+ taxes & licensing

79,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8454792
  Stock #: BB65900
  VIN: 2FMPK4J92JBB65900

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BB65900
  • Mileage 79,000 KM

Vehicle Description

***BY APPOINTMENT***

Shadow Black Exterior On Ebony, Front Heated Unique Cloth Bucket Seats.

Single Owner, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified.

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available!
Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

2018 Ford Edge SEL With Only 79,000 KM!! Is Loaded With A Safe & Smart Package which includes BLIS (Blind Spot Information System), cross-traffic alert, Auto-High Beams, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Auto-Dimming Driver's Sideview Mirror, Adaptive Cruise Control & Fwd Collision Warning, brake support, Lane-Keeping System And More

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licensing.

Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Tags : 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

