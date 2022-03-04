$28,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-264-5588
2018 Ford Edge
SEL AWD
Location
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
905-264-5588
$28,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8454792
- Stock #: BB65900
- VIN: 2FMPK4J92JBB65900
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # BB65900
- Mileage 79,000 KM
Vehicle Description
***BY APPOINTMENT***
Shadow Black Exterior On Ebony, Front Heated Unique Cloth Bucket Seats.
Single Owner, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified.
Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available!
Trade-Ins Are Welcome!
2018 Ford Edge SEL With Only 79,000 KM!! Is Loaded With A Safe & Smart Package which includes BLIS (Blind Spot Information System), cross-traffic alert, Auto-High Beams, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Auto-Dimming Driver's Sideview Mirror, Adaptive Cruise Control & Fwd Collision Warning, brake support, Lane-Keeping System And More
We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licensing.
Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.
Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com
Tags : 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Autobase
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.