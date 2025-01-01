Menu
2018 Ford F-150

238,000 KM

Details

$25,900

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

LARIAT | SUPER CREW | SPORT | SPECIAL EDITION PKG

12151974

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

Used
238,000KM
VIN 1FTFW1E51JFE26765

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 238,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

888-422-3104

905-264-9888
