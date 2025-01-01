$25,900+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150
LARIAT | SUPER CREW | SPORT | SPECIAL EDITION PKG
Location
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
888-422-3104
$25,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
238,000KM
VIN 1FTFW1E51JFE26765
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 238,000 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
888-422-3104
Alternate Numbers905-264-9888
