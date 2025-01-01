Menu
This 2018 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew is a local Ontario vehicle. powerful, practical, and built to handle work, play, and everything in between. With the EcoBoost engine and sitting on 20-inch wheels, this F-150 blends modern truck capability with comfort and a strong, bold presence on the road. Top Features Include: * EcoBoost engine * 6-speed automatic transmission * 4x4 * SuperCrew configuration * 20-inch alloy wheels * Backup camera * Trailer tow package * Integrated trailer brake controller * SYNC infotainment system * Bluetooth connectivity * Touchscreen display * Apple CarPlay * Android Auto * Keyless entry * Power driver seat * Split-fold rear seats * Fog lamps * Running boards * Alloy sport grille * Bed liner

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

Used
189,629KM
VIN 1FTFW1EG8JFA03165

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 29413
  • Mileage 189,629 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2018 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew is a local Ontario vehicle. powerful, practical, and built to handle work, play, and everything in between. With the EcoBoost engine and sitting on 20-inch wheels, this F-150 blends modern truck capability with comfort and a strong, bold presence on the road.

Top Features Include:

* EcoBoost engine
* 6-speed automatic transmission
* 4x4
* SuperCrew configuration
* 20-inch alloy wheels
* Backup camera
* Trailer tow package
* Integrated trailer brake controller
* SYNC infotainment system
* Bluetooth connectivity
* Touchscreen display
* Apple CarPlay
* Android Auto
* Keyless entry
* Power driver seat
* Split-fold rear seats
* Fog lamps
* Running boards
* Alloy sport grille
* Bed liner

NOW OFFERING 3 MONTH DEFERRED FINANCING PAYMENTS ON APPROVED CREDIT.

WE OFFER THE BEST FINANCE RATES, AND DON'T CHARGE ANY FINANCING FEE

Looking for a top-rated pre-owned luxury car dealership in the GTA? Look no further than Toronto Auto Brokers (TAB)! We're proud to have won multiple awards, including the 2024 AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer, the 2024 CarGurus Award, the 2025 Top Choice Award, the 2025 Consumer Satisfaction Award, the 2025 Canadian Choice Award, the 2025 Three Best Rated Dealer Award, and many more!

With 30 years of experience serving the Greater Toronto Area, TAB is a respected and trusted name in the pre-owned luxury car industry. Our 30,000 sq.Ft indoor showroom is home to a wide range of luxury vehicles from top brands like BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, Aston Martin, Bentley, Maserati, and more. And we don't just serve the GTA, we're proud to offer our services to all cities in Canada, including Vancouver, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Saskatchewan, Halifax, and more.

At TAB, we're committed to providing a no-pressure environment and honest work ethics. As a family-owned and operated business, we treat every customer like family and ensure that every interaction is a positive one. Come experience the TAB Lifestyle at its truest form, luxury car buying has never been more enjoyable and exciting!

We offer a variety of services to make your purchase experience as easy and stress-free as possible. From competitive and simple financing and leasing options to extended warranties, aftermarket services, and full history reports on every vehicle, we have everything you need to make an informed decision.


Call us today or visit our website to learn more about our inventory and services. And remember, all prices exclude applicable taxes and licensing, and vehicles can be certified at an additional cost of $999.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
