2018 Ford F-150

49,190 KM

Details

$45,910

+ tax & licensing
Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

XLT SPORT I PANO I NAVI I CAM I CLEAN CARFAX

Location

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

49,190KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7060169
  • Stock #: 21275
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EG0JFB90266

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 49,190 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, GPS, Navi, Bluetooth, Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Back-Up Camera, Local Trade, Heated Seats, USB Connectivity, Sirius XM Radio, Clean Accident History Report Available, 4WD, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, CD player, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Traction control, Wheels: 17" Silver Painted Aluminum. Recent Arrival! CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Odometer is 23703 kilometers below market average! Black 2018 Ford F-150 XLT SPORT I PANO I NAVI I CAM I CLEAN CARFAX Call today and Buy with Confidence!!! 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! TAB is your 2021 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre Owned Dealership Award Winner, 2020 CarGurus Top Rated Dealer, 2020 DealerRater Consumer Choice Award Winner, and 2018 DealerRater National Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner!!! Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.torontoautobrokers.com/, or simply stop by and visit our 20,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Proudly celebrating our 26th year in business, serving the GTA region and customers all across Canada, we are famous for our no-pressure environment, and honest work ethics. We are family owned and operated and thus we treat each one of customers just like family, where every customer is a satisfied customer! We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer competitive and simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to TAB! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the TAB family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $699. Otherwise, as per OMVIC’s regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
CD Player
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

