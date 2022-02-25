Menu
2018 GMC Yukon

121,313 KM

Details Description Features

SLT | 8-PASS | REAR DVD | NAVI | COMING SOON

SLT | 8-PASS | REAR DVD | NAVI | COMING SOON

121,313KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8355384
  Stock #: 15611
  VIN: 1GKS2BKC3JR315611

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  Stock # 15611
  • Mileage 121,313 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD. Recent Arrival! 2018 GMC Yukon Call today and Buy with Confidence!!! 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! TAB is your 2022 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre Owned Dealership Award Winner, 2020 CarGurus Top Rated Dealer, 2020 DealerRater Consumer Choice Award Winner, and 2018 DealerRater National Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner!!! Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.torontoautobrokers.com/, or simply stop by and visit our 20,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Proudly celebrating our 26th year in business, serving the GTA region and customers all across Canada, we are famous for our no-pressure environment, and honest work ethics. We are family owned and operated and thus we treat each one of customers just like family, where every customer is a satisfied customer! We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer competitive and simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to TAB! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the TAB family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $699. Otherwise, as per OMVIC’s regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Navigation System
Remote Trunk Release
Inside Hood Release
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
VENTILATED SEATS
Alloy Wheels
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Telescoping Steering Wheel
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Power Lift Gates
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

