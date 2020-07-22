Menu
2018 Honda Civic

52,662 KM

Details Description

$18,349

+ tax & licensing
$18,349

+ taxes & licensing

Maple Honda

905-832-1202

2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

EX HS| Auto-Start| Sunroof| Backup Cam|

2018 Honda Civic

EX HS| Auto-Start| Sunroof| Backup Cam|

Location

Maple Honda

89 Auto Vaughan Drive, Vaughan, ON L6A 4A1

905-832-1202

$18,349

+ taxes & licensing

52,662KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5408522
  • Stock #: U-5082
  • VIN: 2hgfc2f82jh004284

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 52,662 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax Report, One Owner Vehicle. This vehicle is fully Honda Certified. You get a worry-free 7-year/160,000 KM powertrain warranty on this car. Buy with confidence knowing that it has had a full 100-point mechanical inspection by a Honda trained technician and rectified any issues found using genuine Honda parts. We provide a free Carfax vehicle history report showing the condition history and more. There is also a 7-day / 1000km exchange if you are not satisfied and a free independent vehicle history report. Honda Certified finance rates are also available O.A.C.

