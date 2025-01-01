$21,900+ taxes & licensing
2018 Infiniti QX60
AWD | 7 PASSENGER | 360 CAM |
Location
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
888-422-3104
$21,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
111,917KM
VIN 5N1DL0MM6JC516381
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Obsidian
- Interior Colour Cream
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 111,917 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
AM/FM Stereo
Convenience
Console
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Additional Features
Backup Sensor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
