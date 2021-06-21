Menu
2018 Jaguar F-PACE

52,361 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

Contact Seller
2018 Jaguar F-PACE

2018 Jaguar F-PACE

25t R-Sport/pano sunroof/blind spot/backupcam/nav/

2018 Jaguar F-PACE

25t R-Sport/pano sunroof/blind spot/backupcam/nav/

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

52,361KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7502592
  • Stock #: NM00061
  • VIN: SADCL2FX0JA272360

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Two-toned Black & White Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 52,361 KM

Vehicle Description

The 25t features the turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four good for 247 hp and 269 lb-ft of torque. This version gets you 20-inch wheels, special R-Sport bumpers and styling elements, foglights, more bolstered front seats with power-adjustable thigh support, and a simulated leather-trimmed instrument panel.

 

VEHICLE OPTIONS INCLUDE:

NAVIGATION

PANORAIC SUNROOF

BLIND SPOT

HEATED STEERING WHEEL 

MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM

VOICE COMMAND RECOGNITION 

TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY

ECO DATA

AUTO  ON/OFF

APPLE CARPLAY  & ANDROID AUTO

INTERNET 

BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY 

 

Competitive Price! Odometer is 52,361 | 2018 BLUE F PACE JAGUAR R SPORT| All Wheel Drive

Call today and make your purchase!!! We are a family owned and operated dealership and we pride ourselves on our ethical and transparent transactions. Customer satisfaction is our TOP priority and rest assured we will do everything in our power to make sure you have a good experience with us. Northline Motors is your 2021 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre-Owned Dealership Award Winner rated by our customers. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.Northlinemotors.com or simply stop by and visit our beautiful indoor showroom  (Coffee/Tea is always on us) located at 4342 Steeles Ave West.  Our experienced sellers will welcome you and answer all your questions patiently and articulately. We proudly serve the GTA region and customers across Canada, in a friendly and hassle-free environment. As a family-owned business, we ensure every transaction is aligned with our family values of honesty, transparency, and loyalty. We would not sell anything; we would not buy!!! We provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. You will notice, our prices are extremely competitive and there will be no after-purchase surprises!

We serve cities including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peterborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more!

We have repeat and loyal customers who have been with us since our humbled beginnings back in 2011.Pick up the phone today to call us, visit the showroom, book your test drive, purchase your dream car and become a member of the Northline Family. You won’t regret it. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.

 

Mechanical & Powertrain

Engine: 2.0L I4 Turbocharged (247HP)

3.73 Axle Ratio

Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature

 

Full-Time All-Wheel

90-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

130 Amp Alternator

Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steerin

16.6 Gal. Fuel Tank

Permanent Locking Hubs

Double Wishbone Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Side Impact Beams

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Front And Rear Parking Sensors

Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot

Autonomous Emergency Braking and Reverse Traffic Detection

Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Power Rear Child Safety Locks

Back-Up Camera

Interior

12-Way Driver Seat

12-Way Passenger Seat

40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column

Voice Recorder

HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter

Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls

Driver Foot Rest

LuxTec Leatherette Door Trim Insert

Aluminum Gear Shifter Material

Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and LuxTec Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and Mini Overhead Console w/Storage

Front And Rear Map Lights

Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting

Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Rigid Cargo Cover

Cargo Space Lights

InControl Protect Tracker System

Navigation System w/SD Card-Based Mapping

Seats w/Leatherette Back Material

Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest

Air Filtration

Exterior

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Clearcoat Paint

Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade

Body-Colored Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Body-Colored Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Black Side Windows Trim

Body-Colored Door Handles

Black Bodyside Insert and Body-Colored Bodyside Cladding

Body-Colored Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster

Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers

Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels

LED Brakelights

Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off

Front And Rear Fog Lamps

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

