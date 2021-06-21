2018 Jaguar F-PACE

+ taxes & licensing
905-851-1600
4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3
905-851-1600
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599
+ taxes & licensing
The 25t features the turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four good for 247 hp and 269 lb-ft of torque. This version gets you 20-inch wheels, special R-Sport bumpers and styling elements, foglights, more bolstered front seats with power-adjustable thigh support, and a simulated leather-trimmed instrument panel.
VEHICLE OPTIONS INCLUDE:
NAVIGATION
PANORAIC SUNROOF
BLIND SPOT
HEATED STEERING WHEEL
MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM
VOICE COMMAND RECOGNITION
TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY
ECO DATA
AUTO ON/OFF
APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO
INTERNET
BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY
Competitive Price! Odometer is 52,361 | 2018 BLUE F PACE JAGUAR R SPORT| All Wheel Drive
Call today and make your purchase!!! We are a family owned and operated dealership and we pride ourselves on our ethical and transparent transactions. Customer satisfaction is our TOP priority and rest assured we will do everything in our power to make sure you have a good experience with us. Northline Motors is your 2021 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre-Owned Dealership Award Winner rated by our customers. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.Northlinemotors.com or simply stop by and visit our beautiful indoor showroom (Coffee/Tea is always on us) located at 4342 Steeles Ave West. Our experienced sellers will welcome you and answer all your questions patiently and articulately. We proudly serve the GTA region and customers across Canada, in a friendly and hassle-free environment. As a family-owned business, we ensure every transaction is aligned with our family values of honesty, transparency, and loyalty. We would not sell anything; we would not buy!!! We provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. You will notice, our prices are extremely competitive and there will be no after-purchase surprises!
We serve cities including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peterborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more!
We have repeat and loyal customers who have been with us since our humbled beginnings back in 2011.Pick up the phone today to call us, visit the showroom, book your test drive, purchase your dream car and become a member of the Northline Family. You won’t regret it. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.
Mechanical & Powertrain
Engine: 2.0L I4 Turbocharged (247HP)
3.73 Axle Ratio
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Full-Time All-Wheel
90-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
130 Amp Alternator
Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steerin
16.6 Gal. Fuel Tank
Permanent Locking Hubs
Double Wishbone Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Side Impact Beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot
Autonomous Emergency Braking and Reverse Traffic Detection
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Back-Up Camera
Interior
12-Way Driver Seat
12-Way Passenger Seat
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Voice Recorder
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Foot Rest
LuxTec Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and LuxTec Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and Mini Overhead Console w/Storage
Front And Rear Map Lights
Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Rigid Cargo Cover
Cargo Space Lights
InControl Protect Tracker System
Navigation System w/SD Card-Based Mapping
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest
Air Filtration
Exterior
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Clearcoat Paint
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Body-Colored Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Colored Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Colored Door Handles
Black Bodyside Insert and Body-Colored Bodyside Cladding
Body-Colored Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
LED Brakelights
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Front And Rear Fog Lamps
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3