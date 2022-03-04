Menu
2018 Jaguar F-PACE

52,532 KM

Details Features

$54,910

+ tax & licensing
Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

| 22 IN WHEELS | MERIDIAN | NAV | HUD | COMING SOO

Location

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

52,532KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8474703
  • Stock #: 41106
  • VIN: SADCN2EV4JA241106

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 41106
  • Mileage 52,532 KM

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Remote Trunk Release
Inside Hood Release
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
All Wheel Drive
Xenon Headlights
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Rear Defroster
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Power Lift Gates
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

