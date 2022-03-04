$54,910+ tax & licensing
$54,910
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Jaguar F-PACE
| 22 IN WHEELS | MERIDIAN | NAV | HUD | COMING SOO
Location
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
52,532KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8474703
- Stock #: 41106
- VIN: SADCN2EV4JA241106
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Remote Trunk Release
Inside Hood Release
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
All Wheel Drive
Xenon Headlights
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Rear Defroster
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Power Lift Gates
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3