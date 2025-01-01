Menu
Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

Used
125,920KM
VIN SALWZ2SE6JA191321

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 28436
  • Mileage 125,920 KM

Vehicle Description

This stunning 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR delivers exhilarating performance with a supercharged V8 engine and premium luxury. Designed for both high-speed thrills and off-road capability, this SUV features exclusive SVR performance seats, a high-end Meridian sound system, and advanced driver assistance technology. With a bold exterior and a refined, tech-savvy interior, this Range Rover Sport SVR is the ultimate combination of power and sophistication.

Key Features Include:

5.0L Supercharged V8 Engine (575 HP)
SVR Performance Leather Seats
22-inch Polished Aluminum Alloy Wheels
Meridian Surround Sound System (825W, 18 Speakers)
Panoramic Moonroof / Sunroof
Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
Heated Rear Seats & Steering Wheel
Adaptive Cruise Control
Blind Spot Monitoring & Rear Cross Traffic Alert
360-Degree Surround View Camera
Navigation with Real-Time Traffic
Performance Exhaust System
Power Liftgate & Remote Start
Rain-Sensing Wipers & LED Headlights

NOW OFFERING 3 MONTH DEFERRED FINANCING PAYMENTS ON APPROVED CREDIT.

WE OFFER THE BEST FINANCE RATES, AND DON'T CHARGE ANY FINANCING FEE

Looking for a top-rated pre-owned luxury car dealership in the GTA? Look no further than Toronto Auto Brokers (TAB)! We're proud to have won multiple awards, including the 2024 AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer, the 2024 CarGurus Award, the 2025 Top Choice Award, the 2025 Canadian Choice Award, the 2024 Three Best Rated Dealer Award, and many more!

With 30 years of experience serving the Greater Toronto Area, TAB is a respected and trusted name in the pre-owned luxury car industry. Our 30,000 sq.Ft indoor showroom is home to a wide range of luxury vehicles from top brands like BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, Aston Martin, Bentley, Maserati, and more. And we don't just serve the GTA, we're proud to offer our services to all cities in Canada, including Vancouver, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Saskatchewan, Halifax, and more.

At TAB, we're committed to providing a no-pressure environment and honest work ethics. As a family-owned and operated business, we treat every customer like family and ensure that every interaction is a positive one. Come experience the TAB Lifestyle at its truest form, luxury car buying has never been more enjoyable and exciting!

We offer a variety of services to make your purchase experience as easy and stress-free as possible. From competitive and simple financing and leasing options to extended warranties, aftermarket services, and full history reports on every vehicle, we have everything you need to make an informed decision. We welcome every trade, even if you're just looking to sell your car without buying, and when it comes to financing or leasing, we offer same day approvals, with access to over 50 lenders, including all of the banks in Canada. Feel free to check out your own Equifax credit score without affecting your credit score, simply click on the Equifax tab above and see if you qualify.

So if you're looking for a luxury pre-owned car dealership in Toronto, look no further than TAB! We proudly serve the GTA, including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more.

Call us today or visit our website to learn more about our inventory and services. And remember, all prices exclude applicable taxes and licensing, and vehicles can be certified at an additional cost of $799.


Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Sunroof

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Console

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Collision Avoidance System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

