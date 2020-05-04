Menu
2018 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport V8 DYNAMIC 22 INCH WHLS INCOMING

2018 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport V8 DYNAMIC 22 INCH WHLS INCOMING

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$88,910

+ taxes & licensing

  • 20,840KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4985991
  • Stock #: 82854
  • VIN: SALWR2REXJA182854
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Brown
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • VENTILATED SEATS
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Xenon Headlights
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Windows
  • Panoramic Sunroof
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Navigation System
  • Rear View Camera
  • Power Lift Gates
  • Rear Air & Heat
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

