2018 Land Rover Range Rover

124,942 KM

$68,910

+ tax & licensing
$68,910

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

2018 Land Rover Range Rover

2018 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport V8 AUTOBIOGRAPHY | MERIDIAN | 21 IN WHEELS

2018 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport V8 AUTOBIOGRAPHY | MERIDIAN | 21 IN WHEELS

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$68,910

+ taxes & licensing

124,942KM
Used
  VIN: SALWV2RE2JA807680

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

The 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport 5.0L V8 Supercharged Autobiography is a high-end luxury SUV that offers impressive performance and a luxurious interior. Under the hood, the Range Rover Sport Autobiography is powered by a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 engine that delivers 518 horsepower and 461 lb-ft of torque. It is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. This powertrain combination allows the Range Rover Sport Autobiography to accelerate from 0-60 mph in just 4.3 seconds.
The exterior of the Range Rover Sport Autobiography features a sleek and modern design, with bold lines and a distinctive grille. The interior is spacious and luxurious, with high-quality materials, comfortable seats, and advanced technology features like a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a rear-seat entertainment system, and a 19-speaker Meridian sound system.
In terms of safety features, the Range Rover Sport Autobiography comes with a range of advanced driver assistance technologies, including adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and a surround-view camera system.
Other notable features of the Range Rover Sport Autobiography include adaptive air suspension, adjustable driving modes, and a panoramic sunroof.
Overall, the 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport 5.0L V8 Supercharged Autobiography is a luxurious and capable SUV that offers impressive performance, advanced technology, and a spacious and comfortable interior.

19 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Dual front impact airbags, Fully automatic headlights, Head-Up Display, Meridian Surround Sound System (825W), Navigation system: InControl Navigation Pro, Power steering, Power windows, Rain sensing wipers, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel.

CARFAX Canada One Owner Recent Arrival! Black 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Call today and Buy with Confidence!!! 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! TAB is your 2023 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre Owned Dealership Award Winner, 2023 CarGurus Top Rated Dealer, 2020 DealerRater Consumer Choice Award Winner, and 2018 DealerRater National Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner!!! Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.torontoautobrokers.com/, or simply stop by and visit our 20,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Proudly celebrating our 26th year in business, serving the GTA region and customers all across Canada, we are famous for our no-pressure environment, and honest work ethics. We are family owned and operated and thus we treat each one of customers just like family, where every customer is a satisfied customer! We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer competitive and simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more.

We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to TAB! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the TAB family.

Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $699. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.


Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Ventilated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Safety

Stability Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning

Security

Anti-Theft

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Power Antenna

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Leatherette Interior
Heads-Up Display
Rear Air & Heat
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

