2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

$46,910 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 1 , 0 1 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 10346748

10346748 Stock #: 25677

25677 VIN: SALYM2RV9JA724517

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 25677

Mileage 101,016 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.