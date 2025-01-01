Menu
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

114,307 KM

Details Features

$32,900

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

P380 | R-DYNAMIC | MERIDIAN | 21"RIM | HEATED/VENT

12851876

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

P380 | R-DYNAMIC | MERIDIAN | 21"RIM | HEATED/VENT

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
114,307KM
VIN SALYL2RV3JA762702

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 114,307 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Stereo

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Additional Features

Backup Sensor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar