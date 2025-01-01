$32,900+ taxes & licensing
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
P380 | R-DYNAMIC | MERIDIAN | 21"RIM | HEATED/VENT
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
P380 | R-DYNAMIC | MERIDIAN | 21"RIM | HEATED/VENT
Location
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
888-422-3104
$32,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
114,307KM
VIN SALYL2RV3JA762702
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 114,307 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Stereo
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Additional Features
Backup Sensor
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar