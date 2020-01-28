Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

D180 R-Dynamic SE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

D180 R-Dynamic SE

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

  1. 4526886
  2. 4526886
  3. 4526886
  4. 4526886
  5. 4526886
  6. 4526886
  7. 4526886
  8. 4526886
  9. 4526886
  10. 4526886
  11. 4526886
  12. 4526886
  13. 4526886
  14. 4526886
  15. 4526886
  16. 4526886
  17. 4526886
  18. 4526886
  19. 4526886
  20. 4526886
  21. 4526886
  22. 4526886
  23. 4526886
  24. 4526886
  25. 4526886
  26. 4526886
  27. 4526886
  28. 4526886
  29. 4526886
Contact Seller

$62,910

+ taxes & licensing

  • 25,315KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4526886
  • Stock #: 18846
  • VIN: SALYL2RN0JA715742
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Navigation, GPS, Navi, Bluetooth, Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Back-Up Camera, Leather Interior, 1 Owner, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Xenon Headlamps, Clean Accident History Report Available, Factory warranty until October 2021 or 80,000km, Adaptive suspension, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Monitor warning, Head-Up Display, Heated Steering Wheel, Meridian Surround Sound Audio System (825W), R-Dynamic Black Exterior Pack, Traction control, Wheels: 20'' x 8.5'' 10 Spoke w/Satin Drk Grey Finsh.



RANGE ROVER KEY FACTORY FEATURES INCLUDE:



R-DYNAMIC PACKAGE

NAVIGATION

PANORAMIC ROOF

ADAPTIVE SUSPENSION

HEADS UP DISPLAY

COLLISION AVOIDANCE

LANE KEEP ASSIST

SPEED LIMIT AWARENESS

BACK UP CAMERA



Recent Arrival! CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents White 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar D180 SE R-DYNAMIC WARRANTY HEADS UP PANO N



Call today and Buy with Confidence!!! 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! TAB is your 2018 Dealerrater National Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner, as well as your 2017 and 2016 Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner!!! Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.torontoautobrokers.com/, or simply stop by and visit our 20,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Proudly celebrating our 25th year in business, serving the GTA region and customers all across Canada, we are famous for our no-pressure environment, and honest work ethics. We are family owned and operated and thus we treat each one of customers just like family, where every customer is a satisfied customer! We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer competitive and simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more.



We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to TAB! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the TAB family.



Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.





Awards:

* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards
Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Xenon Headlights
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Panoramic Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • MP3 CD Player
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • All Equipped
  • Backup Sensor
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Navigation System
  • Fully loaded
  • Rear View Camera
  • Leatherette Interior
  • Heads-Up Display
  • Power Lift Gates
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Rear Air & Heat
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Toronto Auto Brokers

2017 Audi A4 AWD S...
 40,897 KM
$32,910 + tax & lic
2015 BMW X4 xDrive35...
 116,831 KM
$25,910 + tax & lic
2013 BMW M3 M-SPORT ...
 134,142 KM
$26,910 + tax & lic
Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

888-422-XXXX

(click to show)

888-422-3104

Alternate Numbers
905-264-9888

Send A Message