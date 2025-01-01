Menu
***QUALIFY FOR A 4 YEAR WARRANTY ON OUR VEHICLES TODAY!!! Vehicle Key Features Include: 2018 Ultrasonic Blue Mica on Black LEXUS IS 300 Northline Motors is a 5 star, family-owned dealership that prides itself on strong family values and a commitment to excellence. As consecutive winners of the Peoples Top Choice Award in the GTA, recognized as one of the Top Three Best Dealers in Vaughan by Top Three Rated, named Best Canadian Business by the Canada Business Review Board, and accredited by the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating, our dedication to quality truly stands out. Weve also been honored with the Readers Choice Award in Vaughan. Visit our website for weekly updates on our exciting inventory, or stop by our pressure free, friendly showrooms - coffee and tea are always on us-to experience luxury, comfort, and innovation firsthand. With over 12 years of industry experience, we understand your needs and work tirelessly to deliver an exceptional experience every time. Our competitive prices and extensive selection of premium vehicles are backed by full transparency, comprehensive vehicle history reports, extended warranties, and aftermarket services. Serving customers nationwide, we invite you to call or visit today and become part of the ever growing Northline family. Please note: Prices exclude applicable taxes and licensing fees. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified, can be certified for an additional $999; otherwise, as per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not drivable, certified, or e tested. Although every effort is made to ensure the information provided is accurate and up-to-date, we do not take responsibility for any errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes found on our pages, including vehicle options. Additionally, prices are subject to change without notice.

2018 Lexus IS

101,703 KM

$26,898

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Lexus IS

IS 300 AWD

12704826

2018 Lexus IS

IS 300 AWD

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

$26,898

+ taxes & licensing

Used
101,703KM
VIN JTHC81D21J5030683

  • Exterior Colour Ultrasonic Blue Mica 2.0
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NM0101788
  • Mileage 101,703 KM

***QUALIFY FOR A 4 YEAR WARRANTY ON OUR VEHICLES TODAY!!!

Vehicle Key Features Include:

2018 Ultrasonic Blue Mica on Black LEXUS IS 300

Northline Motors is a 5 star, family-owned dealership that prides itself on strong family values and a commitment to excellence. As consecutive winners of the People's Top Choice Award in the GTA, recognized as one of the Top Three Best Dealers in Vaughan by Top Three Rated, named Best Canadian Business by the Canada Business Review Board, and accredited by the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating, our dedication to quality truly stands out. Weve also been honored with the Readers Choice Award in Vaughan. Visit our website for weekly updates on our exciting inventory, or stop by our pressure free, friendly showrooms - coffee and tea are always on us-to experience luxury, comfort, and innovation firsthand. With over 12 years of industry experience, we understand your needs and work tirelessly to deliver an exceptional experience every time. Our competitive prices and extensive selection of premium vehicles are backed by full transparency, comprehensive vehicle history reports, extended warranties, and aftermarket services. Serving customers nationwide, we invite you to call or visit today and become part of the ever growing Northline family.

Please note: Prices exclude applicable taxes and licensing fees. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified, can be certified for an additional $999; otherwise, as per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not drivable, certified, or e tested.

Although every effort is made to ensure the information provided is accurate and up-to-date, we do not take responsibility for any errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes found on our pages, including vehicle options. Additionally, prices are subject to change without notice. To ensure you have the most up-to-date information, please contact our sales team

Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3
$26,898

+ taxes & licensing>

Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

2018 Lexus IS