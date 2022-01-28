Menu
2018 Lexus RX

57,122 KM

Details Description Features

$45,910

+ tax & licensing
$45,910

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

2018 Lexus RX

2018 Lexus RX

350 F SPORT | RED LTHR | NAV | COMING SOON

2018 Lexus RX

350 F SPORT | RED LTHR | NAV | COMING SOON

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$45,910

+ taxes & licensing

57,122KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8259135
  • Stock #: 22779
  • VIN: 2T2BZMCA4JC157754

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22779
  • Mileage 57,122 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, GPS, Navi, Bluetooth, Sunroof / Moonroof, Back-Up Camera, Leather Interior, Local Trade, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Lane Assist, USB Connectivity, Sirius XM Radio, Xenon Headlamps, AWD, Red Leather, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, F SPORT Leather Steering Wheel, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated steering wheel, Memory seat, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control. Recent Arrival! Gray 2018 Lexus RX 350 F SPORT | RED LTHR | NAV | COMING SOON Call today and Buy with Confidence!!! 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! TAB is your 2021 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre Owned Dealership Award Winner, 2020 CarGurus Top Rated Dealer, 2020 DealerRater Consumer Choice Award Winner, and 2018 DealerRater National Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner!!! Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.torontoautobrokers.com/, or simply stop by and visit our 20,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Proudly celebrating our 26th year in business, serving the GTA region and customers all across Canada, we are famous for our no-pressure environment, and honest work ethics. We are family owned and operated and thus we treat each one of customers just like family, where every customer is a satisfied customer! We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer competitive and simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to TAB! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the TAB family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $699. Otherwise, as per OMVIC’s regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested. Reviews: * Most owners rave about the RX’s stunning cabin and high-tech features, and build quality is highly rated too. On all aspects of thrifty performance and driving comfort, the RX seems to satisfy, and some repeat owners say that the latest RX is the first that’s eager to be driven spiritedly. Flexible cargo room and confident operation in slippery conditions help round out the package. Note that some owners describe the drive as “serene and comfortable,” even on units with up-sized wheels. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Inside Hood Release
Traction Control
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Cup Holder
Leather Wrap Wheel
Backup Sensor
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Power Lift Gates
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

