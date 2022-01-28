Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Maserati Ghibli

18,398 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

Contact Seller
2018 Maserati Ghibli

2018 Maserati Ghibli

S Q4 GranSport 3.0L/NAV/CAM/20 IN WHEELS/424 HP

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Maserati Ghibli

S Q4 GranSport 3.0L/NAV/CAM/20 IN WHEELS/424 HP

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

18,398KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8166610
  • Stock #: NM0295
  • VIN: ZAM57YTS7J1271836

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NM0295
  • Mileage 18,398 KM

Vehicle Description

SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, BLIND SPOT, HARMAN KARDON, KEYLESS ENTRY, PUSH START BUTTON, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, VOICE COMMAND RECOGNITION, MEMORY SEATS, FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSE, PARKVIEW BACKUP CAMERA, AUTO FOLDING MIRRORS, AUTO DIMMING MIRROR, TILT SIDE MIRRORS IN REVERSE, RAIN SENSORS, REAR SUNSHADE, AUTO ON OFF, AUTO HIGH BEAM ASSIST, HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, SATELLITE RADIO, ANDROID AUTO APPLE CARPLAY, 20 INCH WHEELS 2018 BLACK ON BLACK MASERATI GHIBLI SQ4 GRANSPORT |ALL WHEEL DRIVE Call today and buy your dream car!!! We are a 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! Northline Motors is a family owned and operated dealership with a huge emphasis on family values. We are winners of 2021 and 2022 Peoples Top Choice Award in GTA, Awarded Top Three Best Dealers in Vaughan by Top Three Rated, Named Best Canadian Business by Canada Business Review Board and accredited by Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating!!! Check our website for weekly new and exciting inventory and or simply stop by our showrooms any time (Coffee and Tea is always on us). Experience luxury, comfort and innovation in our pressure free, friendly showrooms. With over 11 years of experience within the industry, we understand the needs of our customers and work tirelessly to give you an exceptional experience every time! Our prices are extremely competitive and our selection is filled with variety, luxury and quality. We serve customers all over Canada and offer full transparency, vehicle history reports, extended warranties and aftermarket services! For quality that meets your family standards, trust ours!!! Call, or come in today and join the ever-growing Northline Family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Power Adjustable Seat
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Anti-Theft
Climate Control
Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Northline Motors Inc.

2013 Hyundai Veloste...
 135,269 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Maserati Ghibli...
 18,398 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 MINI Cooper Cou...
 83,433 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

Call Dealer

905-851-XXXX

(click to show)

905-851-1600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory