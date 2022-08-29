$23,888+ tax & licensing
2018 Mazda CX-5
GT TECHNOLOGY NAVIGATION HUD BLIND SPOT CERTIFIED!
Location
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
$23,888
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 64,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Black Metallic Exterior On Black Leather Interior.
One Owner, Off Lease, Local Ontario Vehicle, And Certified!
Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!
This 2018 Mazda CX-5 GT Is Loaded With A Technology Package Including Power Sunroof, Bose Premium Sound, Navigation, Head-Up Display, Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSm) Blind Spot Sensor, Smart City Brake Support Forward Collision And Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Rear Collision, Technology Package, Mazda Radar Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Function, Windshield-Projected Colour Active Driving Display, Smart Brake Support, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, High Beam Control System, Colour Multi-Information Display, Pedestrian Detection, Distance Recognition Support System, Forward Obstruction Warning, Traffic Sign Recognition System, Lane Departure Warning System, Lane-Keep Assist System, 19 Machined Spoke Alloys w/Polished Finish, And More.
We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licensing.
We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family.
Vehicle Features
