2018 Mazda CX-5

64,000 KM

$23,888

+ tax & licensing
$23,888

+ taxes & licensing

2018 Mazda CX-5

2018 Mazda CX-5

GT TECHNOLOGY NAVIGATION HUD BLIND SPOT CERTIFIED!

2018 Mazda CX-5

GT TECHNOLOGY NAVIGATION HUD BLIND SPOT CERTIFIED!

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

$23,888

+ taxes & licensing

64,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2821726
  • Mileage 64,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Black Metallic Exterior On Black Leather Interior.

One Owner, Off Lease, Local Ontario Vehicle, And Certified!

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2018 Mazda CX-5 GT Is Loaded With A Technology Package Including Power Sunroof, Bose Premium Sound, Navigation, Head-Up Display, Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSm) Blind Spot Sensor, Smart City Brake Support Forward Collision And Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Rear Collision, Technology Package, Mazda Radar Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Function, Windshield-Projected Colour Active Driving Display, Smart Brake Support, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, High Beam Control System, Colour Multi-Information Display, Pedestrian Detection, Distance Recognition Support System, Forward Obstruction Warning, Traffic Sign Recognition System, Lane Departure Warning System, Lane-Keep Assist System, 19 Machined Spoke Alloys w/Polished Finish, And More.

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licensing.
Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Tags: 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Automatic

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

877-388-8379
