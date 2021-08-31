Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG

30,801 KM

Details Description Features

$59,800

+ tax & licensing
$59,800

+ taxes & licensing

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

1-877-220-1550

2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG

2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG

GLC 43 AMG GLC 43| PANO RF| NAVI| 4MATIC

2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG

GLC 43 AMG GLC 43| PANO RF| NAVI| 4MATIC

Location

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

260 Jevlan Drive, Unit 4, Vaughan, ON L4L 8B1

1-877-220-1550

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$59,800

+ taxes & licensing

30,801KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7656727
  • Stock #: TI0992

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TI0992
  • Mileage 30,801 KM

Vehicle Description

Polar White on black leather interior. equipped with active park assist, blind spot assistant, power seats, collision warning system W/ active brake, memory pkg, panoramic sunroof, airmatic dual control/ air suspension, radiator grille in diamond look, amg styling pkg, premium sound system, front heated seats, keyless-go, AMG multi-spoke 20 inch wheels, parking pkg, AMG line interior sports pkg, AMG line exterior sports pkg. Clean CarFax history!



Vaughans largest indoor showroom, buy online from the comfort of your home, Vellas Auto showcases over 200 certified vehicles! Explore our cars, trucks and SUVs; all hand-picked for their highest quality, with a through 175 point inspection. Car buying made easy!!! BUY AND DRIVE AWAY ALL IN THE SAME DAY! Buy me, touch free online and well coordinate delivery to your front door!



Visit vellasauto.com for superior HD 360° photography and video of interior and exterior, with direct access to the Carfax Vehicle History Report.



Family owned & operated for over 44 years. CarGurus 2021 Top Dealer!!! 4.8 Star Google rating!!! Honesty, integrity, no pressure, hassle-free environment. No hidden fees - Price as advertised plus H.S.T and licensing.



Proudly serving Toronto, GTA, Woodbridge, Vaughan and beyond!!!



****We offer top dollar for your TRADE****



>>>>>Vellas Certified Pre-Owned includes:

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

260 Jevlan Drive, Unit 4, Vaughan, ON L4L 8B1

