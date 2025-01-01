$35,900+ tax & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 43 | AMG | PREMIUM PKG | BURMESTER | PANO
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 43 | AMG | PREMIUM PKG | BURMESTER | PANO
Location
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
888-422-3104
$35,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
111,692KM
VIN 55SWF6EB7JU261262
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 28426
- Mileage 111,692 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Convenience
Console
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Collision Avoidance System
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class