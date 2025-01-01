Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

111,692 KM

$35,900

+ tax & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 43 | AMG | PREMIUM PKG | BURMESTER | PANO

12253639

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 43 | AMG | PREMIUM PKG | BURMESTER | PANO

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$35,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
111,692KM
VIN 55SWF6EB7JU261262

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 28426
  • Mileage 111,692 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Console

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Collision Avoidance System

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
$35,900

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class