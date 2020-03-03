Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4MATIC PREMIUM SPORT CLEAN CARFAX!

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

$33,878

+ taxes & licensing

  • 33,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4722363
  • Stock #: 413236
  • VIN: 55SWF4KB7JU246155
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Polar White Exterior On Black Leather Interior, And Aluminum Trim.

Local Vehicle, Safety Certified, Ex-Daily Rental, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty October 4 2021 Or 80,000Km.

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2018 Mercedes-Benz C300 Is Loaded With A Premium Package, And A Sport Package. Packages Include KEYLESS GO, COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps, LED High Performance Lighting System, Panoramic Sunroof, 18" AMG 5-Spoke Alloy, Sport Suspension, AMG Styling Package, Sport Brake System, And More.

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.

Dont Worry About Rain Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
  • DVD / Entertainment
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • Navigation System
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Automatic

