2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Obsidian Black Metallic Exterior On Cranberry Red AMG Leather Interior, And A Dark Ash Wood Trim.
One Owner, Local Ontario Vehicle, Safety Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty October 17 2021 Or 80,000Km.
This 2018 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG 4MATIC Sedan Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Intelligent Drive Package, AMG Drivers Package, And A LED Lighting Package.
Packages Include Integrated Garage Door Opener, EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer, Foot Activated Trunk Release, COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps, Active Parking Assist, 360 Camera, Burmester Surround Sound System, 13 speakers, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, KEYLESS GO, PRE-SAFE PLUS, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Steering Assist, Active Brake Assist w/Cross-Traffic Function, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active LED High Performance Lighting System, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), 19" AMG Titanium Grey Multi-Spoke, AMG Performance Steering Wheel in Nappa/DINAMICA, AMG Performance Exhaust System, And More.
