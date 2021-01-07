Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

63,000 KM

Details Description Features

$44,888

+ tax & licensing
$44,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C43 AMG 4MATIC DISTRONIC PREMIUM AMG DRIVER RED INT!

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C43 AMG 4MATIC DISTRONIC PREMIUM AMG DRIVER RED INT!

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

$44,888

+ taxes & licensing

63,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6445150
  Stock #: 2438947
  VIN: 55SWF6EB3JU247777

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2438947
  • Mileage 63,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Obsidian Black Metallic Exterior On Cranberry Red AMG Leather Interior, And A Dark Ash Wood Trim.

One Owner, Local Ontario Vehicle, Safety Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty October 17 2021 Or 80,000Km.

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2018 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG 4MATIC Sedan Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Intelligent Drive Package, AMG Drivers Package, And A LED Lighting Package.

Packages Include Integrated Garage Door Opener, EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer, Foot Activated Trunk Release, COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps, Active Parking Assist, 360 Camera, Burmester Surround Sound System, 13 speakers, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, KEYLESS GO, PRE-SAFE PLUS, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Steering Assist, Active Brake Assist w/Cross-Traffic Function, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active LED High Performance Lighting System, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), 19" AMG Titanium Grey Multi-Spoke, AMG Performance Steering Wheel in Nappa/DINAMICA, AMG Performance Exhaust System, And More.

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.

Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Tags : 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
AWD
Navigation System
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

