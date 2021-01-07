Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

40,000 KM

$32,888

+ tax & licensing
$32,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4MATIC PREMIUM PLUS SPORT ACTIVE LED 360 CAM

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4MATIC PREMIUM PLUS SPORT ACTIVE LED 360 CAM

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

$32,888

+ taxes & licensing

40,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6615050
  Stock #: 4330935
  VIN: 55SWF4KB3JU242409

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4330935
  • Mileage 40,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Polar White Exterior On Black Leather Interior, And A Dark Ash Wood Trim.

One Owner, Off Lease, Safety Certified, Local Ontario Vehicle, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty September 27 2021 Or 80,000Km.

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2018 Mercedes-Benz C300 4MATIC Sedan Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, Sport Package, LED Lighting Package, And A Heated Steering Wheel.

Packages Include KEYLESS GO, COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps, LED High Performance Lighting System, Panoramic Sunroof, Integrated Garage Door Opener, EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer, Foot Activated Trunk Release, Active Parking Assist, 360 Camera, Ambient Lighting, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, Active LED High Performance Lighting System, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), 18" AMG 5-Spoke Alloy, Sport Suspension, AMG Styling Package, Sport Brake System, And More.

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.

Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Tags : 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
AWD
Navigation System
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

