2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

+ taxes & licensing
905-264-5588
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
905-264-5588
+ taxes & licensing
Polar White Exterior On Black Leather Interior, And An Aluminum/Piano Black Trim
One Owner, Off Lease, No Claims, Safety Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty December 21 2021 Or 80,000Km.
Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available.
Trade-Ins Are Welcome!
This 2018 Mercedes-Benz C300 4MATIC Sedan Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, LED Lighting Package, Intelligent Drive Package, Burmester Surround Sound System, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Heated Steering Wheel, Sport Package, And Upgraded 19 AMG Multi-Spoke Alloy Wheels.
Packages Include KEYLESS GO, COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps, LED High Performance Lighting System, Panoramic Sunroof, Active LED High Performance Lighting System, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), PRE-SAFE PLUS, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Steering Assist, Active Brake Assist w/Cross-Traffic Function, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Sport Suspension, AMG Styling Package, Sport Brake System, And More.
We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licensing.
Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.
Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com
Tags : 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6