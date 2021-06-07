Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

75,000 KM

Details Description Features

$33,888

+ tax & licensing
C300 4MATIC DISTRONIC BURMESTER PREMIUM SPORT

Location

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

75,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7179638
  Stock #: 2931536
  VIN: 55SWF4KB4JU252821

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2931536
  • Mileage 75,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Polar White Exterior On Black Leather Interior, And An Aluminum/Piano Black Trim

One Owner, Off Lease, No Claims, Safety Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty December 21 2021 Or 80,000Km.

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available.
Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2018 Mercedes-Benz C300 4MATIC Sedan Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, LED Lighting Package, Intelligent Drive Package, Burmester Surround Sound System, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Heated Steering Wheel, Sport Package, And Upgraded 19 AMG Multi-Spoke Alloy Wheels.

Packages Include KEYLESS GO, COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps, LED High Performance Lighting System, Panoramic Sunroof, Active LED High Performance Lighting System, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), PRE-SAFE PLUS, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Steering Assist, Active Brake Assist w/Cross-Traffic Function, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Sport Suspension, AMG Styling Package, Sport Brake System, And More.

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licensing.

Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Tags : 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
AWD
Navigation System
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

