2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

59,000 KM

$36,888

+ tax & licensing
$36,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4MATIC NIGHT PREMIUM CERTIFIED!

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4MATIC NIGHT PREMIUM CERTIFIED!

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

$36,888

+ taxes & licensing

59,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7848876
  Stock #: 4230839
  VIN: 55SWF4KB1JU256650

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4230839
  • Mileage 59,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Selenite Grey Metallic Exterior On Black Leather Interior, And A Dark Ash Wood Trim.

One Owner, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty December 18 2021 Or 80,000Km.

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2018 Mercedes-Benz C300 4MATIC Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Night Package, And A Heated Steering Wheel.

Packages Include KEYLESS GO, COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps, LED High Performance Lighting System, Panoramic Sunroof, 18" AMG 5-Spoke Wheels w/Black Inlay, Night Package (P55), Sport Suspension, AMG Styling Package, Sport Brake System, And More.

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees for Certification, Its Just the Price Plus HST And Licensing.

Follow Us on Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain or Snow, Come into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been in Business for A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends and Family. We Are Confident You Will Have an Enjoyable Shopping Experience at AutoBase. If You Have the Chance Come in And Experience AutoBase for Yourself.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Tags: 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Navigation System
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

