2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

68,000 KM

$37,888

+ tax & licensing
$37,888

+ taxes & licensing

905-264-5588

C300 4MATIC PREMIUM PLUS SPORT ACTIVE LED

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4MATIC PREMIUM PLUS SPORT ACTIVE LED

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

$37,888

+ taxes & licensing

68,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8137105
  Stock #: 1836840
  VIN: 55SWF4KB9JU270294

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 68,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Obsidian Black Metallic Exterior On Black Leather Interior, And A Dark Ash Wood Trim.

One Owner, Off-Lease, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty September 28 2022 Or 80,000Km.

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available!
Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2018 Mercedes-Benz C300 4MATIC Sedan Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, Sport Package, Led Lighting System, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, And A Heated Steering Wheel.

Packages Include KEYLESS GO, COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps, LED High Performance Lighting System, Panoramic Sunroof, Integrated Garage Door Opener, EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer, Foot Activated Trunk Release, Active Parking Assist, 360 Camera, Ambient Lighting, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, Active LED High-Performance Lighting System, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), 18" AMG 5-Spoke Alloy, Sport Suspension, AMG Styling Package, Tire Rating, Sport Brake System, And More.

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees for Certification; Its Just the Price Plus HST And Licensing.

Follow Us on Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been in Business for A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends and Family. We Are Confident You Will Have an Enjoyable Shopping Experience at AutoBase. If You Have the Chance Come in And Experience AutoBase for Yourself.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Tags: 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

