2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

+ taxes & licensing
905-264-5588
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
905-264-5588
+ taxes & licensing
Polar White Exterior On Black Leather Interior, And An Aluminum/Black Trim.
One Owner, Off-Lease, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, Extended Warranty, And Financing Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!
This 2018 Mercedes-Benz C300 4MATIC Sedan Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, Intelligent Drive Package, LED Lighting Package, And A Sport Package.
Packages Include KEYLESS-GO, COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps, LED High-Performance Lighting System, Panoramic Sunroof, Integrated Garage Door Opener, EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer, Foot Activated Trunk Release, Active Parking Assist, 360 Camera, Ambient Lighting, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, Active LED High-Performance Lighting System, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), PRE-SAFE PLUS, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Steering Assist, Active Brake Assist w/Cross-Traffic Function, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, 18" AMG 5-Spoke Alloy, Sport Suspension, AMG Styling Package, Sport Brake System, and More.
We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees for Certification; Its Just the Price Plus HST And Licensing.
Follow Us on Instagram, And Facebook.
Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been in Business for A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends and Family. We Are Confident You Will Have an Enjoyable Shopping Experience at AutoBase. If You Have the Chance Come in And Experience AutoBase for Yourself.
Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com
Tags: 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6