2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

69,000 KM

Details Description Features

$39,888

+ tax & licensing
$39,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 4MATIC Sedan

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 4MATIC Sedan

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

$39,888

+ taxes & licensing

69,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8137108
  • Stock #: 533542
  • VIN: 55SWF4KB5JU236594

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 533542
  • Mileage 69,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Polar White Exterior On Black Leather Interior, And An Aluminum/Black Trim.

One Owner, Off-Lease, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, Extended Warranty, And Financing Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2018 Mercedes-Benz C300 4MATIC Sedan Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, Intelligent Drive Package, LED Lighting Package, And A Sport Package.

Packages Include KEYLESS-GO, COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps, LED High-Performance Lighting System, Panoramic Sunroof, Integrated Garage Door Opener, EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer, Foot Activated Trunk Release, Active Parking Assist, 360 Camera, Ambient Lighting, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, Active LED High-Performance Lighting System, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), PRE-SAFE PLUS, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Steering Assist, Active Brake Assist w/Cross-Traffic Function, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, 18" AMG 5-Spoke Alloy, Sport Suspension, AMG Styling Package, Sport Brake System, and More.

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees for Certification; Its Just the Price Plus HST And Licensing.

Follow Us on Instagram, And Facebook.

We Have Been in Business for A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends and Family. We Are Confident You Will Have an Enjoyable Shopping Experience at AutoBase. If You Have the Chance Come in And Experience AutoBase for Yourself.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

877-388-8379
