2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

59,232 KM

Details Description Features

$47,789

+ tax & licensing
$47,789

+ taxes & licensing

Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

AMG C 43/ PANO/ 360 CAM/ EXHAUST SYSTEM/ BURMESTER

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

AMG C 43/ PANO/ 360 CAM/ EXHAUST SYSTEM/ BURMESTER

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

$47,789

+ taxes & licensing

59,232KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8873411
  Stock #: NM0522
  VIN: 55swf6eb4ju272848

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 59,232 KM

Vehicle Description

AMG PERFORMANCE EXHAUST SYSTEM, LED HEADLAMPS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, 360 DEGREE CAMERA, NAVIGATION, BURMESTER SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM, ECO ON/OFF, AUTO FOLDING MIRRORS, AUTO DIMMING MIRRORS, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, ATTENTION ASSIST, BRAKE ASSIST, PARK DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC), PADDLE SHIFTERS, POWER LIFTGATE, AMBIENT LIGHTING, EASY ENTRY/EXIT, KEYLESS ENTRY AND IGNITION, WOOD TRIM, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, VOICE COMMAND RECOGNITION, 19 INCH AMG SPLIT 5-SPOKE WHEELS, CLEAN CARFAX, SIGNLE OWNER 2018 BLACK ON BLACK MERCEDES BENZ AMG C 43 4MATIC | ALL WHEEL DRIVE Call today and buy your dream car!!! We are a 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! Northline Motors is a family owned and operated dealership with a huge emphasis on family values. We are winners of 2021 and 2022 Peoples Top Choice Award in GTA, Awarded Top Three Best Dealers in Vaughan by Top Three Rated, Named Best Canadian Business by Canada Business Review Board and accredited by Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating!!! Check our website for weekly new and exciting inventory and or simply stop by our showrooms any time (Coffee and Tea is always on us). Experience luxury, comfort and innovation in our pressure free, friendly showrooms. With over 11 years of experience within the industry, we understand the needs of our customers and work tirelessly to give you an exceptional experience every time! Our prices are extremely competitive and our selection is filled with variety, luxury and quality. We serve customers all over Canada and offer full transparency, vehicle history reports, extended warranties and aftermarket services! For quality that meets your family standards, trust ours!!! Call, or come in today and join the ever-growing Northline Family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
All Wheel Drive
Power Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Sunroof
Anti-Theft
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Wood Trim Interior
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box
Collision Avoidance System
Audio Voice Control

Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

