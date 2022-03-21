$35,888+ tax & licensing
905-264-5588
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C300 4MATIC DISTRONIC PREMIUM PLUS XM SPORT RED INT!
Location
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
$35,888
- Listing ID: 8948644
- Stock #: 223338
- VIN: 55SWF4KB1JU237998
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 101,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Polar White Exterior On Cranberry Red AMG Leather Interior, And An Aluminum/Black Trim.
One Owner, Off Lease, Local Ontario Vehicle, Fully Serviced At Mercedes-Benz Facility, And Certified!
Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!
This 2018 Mercedes-Benz C300 4MATIC Sedan Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, Intelligent Drive Package, LED Lighting Package, Sport Package, SiriusXM Radio, Heated Steering Wheel, And Upgraded 19 AMG Multi-Spoke Alloy Wheels.
Packages Include KEYLESS GO, COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps, LED High Performance Lighting System, Panoramic Sunroof, Integrated Garage Door Opener, EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer, Foot Activated Trunk Release, Active Parking Assist, 360 Camera, Ambient Lighting, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, Active LED High Performance Lighting System, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), PRE-SAFE PLUS, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Steering Assist, Active Brake Assist w/Cross-Traffic Function, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Sport Suspension, AMG Styling Package, Tire Rating, Sport Brake System, And More.
We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.
We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family.
Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com
Vehicle Features
