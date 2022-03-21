Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

101,000 KM

Details Description Features

$35,888

+ tax & licensing
Autobase

905-264-5588

C300 4MATIC DISTRONIC PREMIUM PLUS XM SPORT RED INT!

Location

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

101,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: 223338
  • VIN: 55SWF4KB1JU237998

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Polar White Exterior On Cranberry Red AMG Leather Interior, And An Aluminum/Black Trim.

One Owner, Off Lease, Local Ontario Vehicle, Fully Serviced At Mercedes-Benz Facility, And Certified!

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2018 Mercedes-Benz C300 4MATIC Sedan Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, Intelligent Drive Package, LED Lighting Package, Sport Package, SiriusXM Radio, Heated Steering Wheel, And Upgraded 19 AMG Multi-Spoke Alloy Wheels.

Packages Include KEYLESS GO, COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps, LED High Performance Lighting System, Panoramic Sunroof, Integrated Garage Door Opener, EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer, Foot Activated Trunk Release, Active Parking Assist, 360 Camera, Ambient Lighting, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, Active LED High Performance Lighting System, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), PRE-SAFE PLUS, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Steering Assist, Active Brake Assist w/Cross-Traffic Function, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Sport Suspension, AMG Styling Package, Tire Rating, Sport Brake System, And More.

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.

Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Tags : 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

