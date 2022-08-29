Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

67,234 KM

Details

$47,888

+ tax & licensing
$47,888

+ taxes & licensing

Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

Contact Seller
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

AMG C 43 Copue / PANO/ 360 CAM/ BURMESTER/ NAV

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

AMG C 43 Copue / PANO/ 360 CAM/ BURMESTER/ NAV

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

$47,888

+ taxes & licensing

67,234KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9300304
  Stock #: NM0655
  VIN: wddwj6eb3jf677908

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 67,234 KM

Vehicle Description

Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation, 360 Degree Camera, Burmester Sound System, Steering Pilot, Easy Entry/Exit, Blind Spot Monitoring, Brake Assist, Attention Assist, Assistance Graphic, Paddle Shifters, Lane Keep Assist, Auto Dimming and Folding Mirrors, Eco Stop/Start, Ambient Lighting, Keyless Ignition and Entry, Paddle Shifters, Memory Seats, Bluetooth Connectivity, Voice Command Recognition, LED Headlamps 2018 Black on Black Mercedes AMG C 43 4MATIC Coupe | All Wheel Drive Call today and buy your dream car!!! We are a 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! Northline Motors is a family owned and operated dealership with a huge emphasis on family values. We are winners of 2021 and 2022 Peoples Top Choice Award in GTA, Awarded Top Three Best Dealers in Vaughan by Top Three Rated, Named Best Canadian Business by Canada Business Review Board and accredited by Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating!!! Check our website for weekly new and exciting inventory and or simply stop by our showrooms any time (Coffee and Tea is always on us). Experience luxury, comfort and innovation in our pressure free, friendly showrooms. With over 11 years of experience within the industry, we understand the needs of our customers and work tirelessly to give you an exceptional experience every time! Our prices are extremely competitive and our selection is filled with variety, luxury and quality. We serve customers all over Canada and offer full transparency, vehicle history reports, extended warranties and aftermarket services! For quality that meets your family standards, trust ours!!! Call, or come in today and join the ever-growing Northline Family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more!

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Power Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Anti-Theft
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box
Collision Avoidance System
Audio Voice Control

Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

