2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
Calcite White Exterior On Black Leather Interior, And A Matte Dark Ash Wood Trim.
One Owner, Off Lease, Safety Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty October 1 2022 Or 80,000Km.
Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!
This 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA250 4MATIC Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, Sport Package, Navigation w/MB Apps, Panoramic Roof, And Upgraded 18 AMG Multi-Spoke Matte Black Alloys Wheels.
Packages Include Apple CarPlay, Smartphone Integration, Blind Spot Assist, LED High Performance Headlamps, 8" Central Media Display, THERMOTRONIC Automatic Climate Control, Google Android Auto, Power Adjustable Passenger's Seat, Integrated Garage Door Opener, Foot Activated Trunk Release, Exterior Power Folding Mirrors, Auto Dimming Driver's Side & Rearview Mirrors, KEYLESS GO, AMG Styling Package, chrome diamond grille, Sport Brake System (951), perforated front disc brakes and MB inscribed calipers, Enhanced Engine Sound, Upgraded 18 AMG Multi-Spoke Matte Black Alloys Wheels, And More.
