2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

36,000 KM

$33,888

+ tax & licensing
Autobase

905-264-5588

*SOLD*

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

36,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7807935
  • Stock #: 2929735
  • VIN: WDDSJ4GB4JN609316

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 36,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Calcite White Exterior On Black Leather Interior, And A Matte Dark Ash Wood Trim.

One Owner, Off Lease, Safety Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty October 1 2022 Or 80,000Km.

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA250 4MATIC Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, Sport Package, Navigation w/MB Apps, Panoramic Roof, And Upgraded 18 AMG Multi-Spoke Matte Black Alloys Wheels.

Packages Include Apple CarPlay, Smartphone Integration, Blind Spot Assist, LED High Performance Headlamps, 8" Central Media Display, THERMOTRONIC Automatic Climate Control, Google Android Auto, Power Adjustable Passenger's Seat, Integrated Garage Door Opener, Foot Activated Trunk Release, Exterior Power Folding Mirrors, Auto Dimming Driver's Side & Rearview Mirrors, KEYLESS GO, AMG Styling Package, chrome diamond grille, Sport Brake System (951), perforated front disc brakes and MB inscribed calipers, Enhanced Engine Sound, Upgraded 18 AMG Multi-Spoke Matte Black Alloys Wheels, And More.

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees for Certification, Its Just the Price Plus HST And Licensing.

Follow Us on Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain or Snow, Come into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been in Business for A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends and Family. We Are Confident You Will Have an Enjoyable Shopping Experience at AutoBase. If You Have the Chance Come in And Experience AutoBase for Yourself.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Tags: 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
AWD
Navigation System
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

