2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

$37,910 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 0 , 6 3 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10332240

10332240 Stock #: 25648

25648 VIN: WDD1J6GB9JF050699

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour White

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 25648

Mileage 150,630 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.