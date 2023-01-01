2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>Designo Selenite Grey Magno (Matte Finish) Exterior On Black w/Red Stitching Perforated Nappa Leather Interior, And Dark Ash Wood Trim (Open Pore). </div><div></div><div>One Owner, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, Extended Warranty Options Available, Financing Is Available For All Credit! Trade-Ins Are Welcome! </div><div></div><div>This E43 AMG 4MATIC Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Intelligent Drive Package, AMG Drivers Package, Technology Package, Lighting Package, Night Package, Upgraded Matte Finish ($2500 Option), And Air Balance Package. </div><div></div><div>Packages Include Rear Window Sun Shade, EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Drive Dynamic Multicontour Front Seats w/Massage, Heated Rear Seats, Warmth Comfort Package, Roller Sunblinds in Rear Doors (Manual), Climate Comfort Front Seats, Burmester Surround Sound System, 590 Watts, 13 speakers, Sun Protection Package, KEYLESS GO, Enhanced Heated Front Seats, Front Heated Armrests, Head-Up Display, Active MULTIBEAM LED Lighting System, 360 Camera, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Active MULTIBEAM LED Lighting System, Lighting Package (P35), Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, PRE-SAFE PLUS, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Steering Assist, Traffic Sign Assist, PRE-SAFE Impulse Side, Active Lane Changing Assist, Driving Assistance Package, active blind spot assist, active lane keeping assist and PRE-SAFE PLUS, AMG Performance Steering Wheel in Nappa/DINAMICA, Nappa leather and DINAMICA inserts, AMG Performance Exhaust System, Wheels: 20" AMG Twin 5-Spoke Bi-Colour Alloys Wheels, And More!</div><div></div><div>We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.</div><div>Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook. </div><div></div><div>Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.</div><div><br /></div>

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

132,000 KM

Details Description Features

$43,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

AMG E 43 4MATIC Sedan

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

AMG E 43 4MATIC Sedan

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

  1. 10722638
  2. 10722638
  3. 10722638
  4. 10722638
  5. 10722638
  6. 10722638
  7. 10722638
  8. 10722638
  9. 10722638
  10. 10722638
  11. 10722638
  12. 10722638
  13. 10722638
  14. 10722638
  15. 10722638
  16. 10722638
  17. 10722638
  18. 10722638
  19. 10722638
  20. 10722638
  21. 10722638
  22. 10722638
Contact Seller

$43,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
132,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WDDZF6EB8JA379155

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 383447
  • Mileage 132,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Designo Selenite Grey Magno (Matte Finish) Exterior On Black w/Red Stitching Perforated Nappa Leather Interior, And Dark Ash Wood Trim (Open Pore). One Owner, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, Extended Warranty Options Available, Financing Is Available For All Credit! Trade-Ins Are Welcome! This E43 AMG 4MATIC Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Intelligent Drive Package, AMG Drivers Package, Technology Package, Lighting Package, Night Package, Upgraded Matte Finish ($2500 Option), And Air Balance Package. Packages Include Rear Window Sun Shade, EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Drive Dynamic Multicontour Front Seats w/Massage, Heated Rear Seats, Warmth Comfort Package, Roller Sunblinds in Rear Doors (Manual), Climate Comfort Front Seats, Burmester Surround Sound System, 590 Watts, 13 speakers, Sun Protection Package, KEYLESS GO, Enhanced Heated Front Seats, Front Heated Armrests, Head-Up Display, Active MULTIBEAM LED Lighting System, 360 Camera, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Active MULTIBEAM LED Lighting System, Lighting Package (P35), Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, PRE-SAFE PLUS, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Steering Assist, Traffic Sign Assist, PRE-SAFE Impulse Side, Active Lane Changing Assist, Driving Assistance Package, active blind spot assist, active lane keeping assist and PRE-SAFE PLUS, AMG Performance Steering Wheel in Nappa/DINAMICA, Nappa leather and DINAMICA inserts, AMG Performance Exhaust System, Wheels: 20" AMG Twin 5-Spoke Bi-Colour Alloys Wheels, And More!We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook. Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Navigation System

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autobase

Used 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG A 220 4MATIC Sedan for sale in Vaughan, ON
2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG A 220 4MATIC Sedan 38,000 KM $38,888 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GLC 300 4MATIC SUV for sale in Vaughan, ON
2021 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GLC 300 4MATIC SUV 76,000 KM $41,888 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe for sale in Vaughan, ON
2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe 84,000 KM $56,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autobase

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

Call Dealer

905-264-XXXX

(click to show)

905-264-5588

Alternate Numbers
877-388-8379
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$43,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

Contact Seller
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class