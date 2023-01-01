2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

$43,888+ tax & licensing
VIN WDDZF6EB8JA379155
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 383447
- Mileage 132,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Designo Selenite Grey Magno (Matte Finish) Exterior On Black w/Red Stitching Perforated Nappa Leather Interior, And Dark Ash Wood Trim (Open Pore). One Owner, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, Extended Warranty Options Available, Financing Is Available For All Credit! Trade-Ins Are Welcome! This E43 AMG 4MATIC Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Intelligent Drive Package, AMG Drivers Package, Technology Package, Lighting Package, Night Package, Upgraded Matte Finish ($2500 Option), And Air Balance Package. Packages Include Rear Window Sun Shade, EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Drive Dynamic Multicontour Front Seats w/Massage, Heated Rear Seats, Warmth Comfort Package, Roller Sunblinds in Rear Doors (Manual), Climate Comfort Front Seats, Burmester Surround Sound System, 590 Watts, 13 speakers, Sun Protection Package, KEYLESS GO, Enhanced Heated Front Seats, Front Heated Armrests, Head-Up Display, Active MULTIBEAM LED Lighting System, 360 Camera, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Active MULTIBEAM LED Lighting System, Lighting Package (P35), Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, PRE-SAFE PLUS, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Steering Assist, Traffic Sign Assist, PRE-SAFE Impulse Side, Active Lane Changing Assist, Driving Assistance Package, active blind spot assist, active lane keeping assist and PRE-SAFE PLUS, AMG Performance Steering Wheel in Nappa/DINAMICA, Nappa leather and DINAMICA inserts, AMG Performance Exhaust System, Wheels: 20" AMG Twin 5-Spoke Bi-Colour Alloys Wheels, And More!We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook. Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Navigation System
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic
