Obsidian Black Metallic Exterior On Black w/Red Stitching Nappa Leather Interior, And A Metal Weave Trim.

Local Trade-In, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, Financing Available For All Credit, Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2018 Mercedes-Benz E43 AMG 4MATIC Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Technology Package, Lighting Package, AMG Drivers Package, And Carbon Fibre Exterior Mirrors.

Packages Include Rear Window Sun Shade, EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Drive Dynamic Multicontour Front Seats w/Massage, Heated Rear Seats, Warmth Comfort Package, Roller Sunblinds in Rear Doors (Manual), Climate Comfort Front Seats, Burmester Surround Sound System, 590 Watts, 13 speakers, Sun Protection Package, KEYLESS GO, Enhanced Heated Front Seats, Front Heated Armrests, Head-Up Display, Active MULTIBEAM LED Lighting System, 360 Camera, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Active MULTIBEAM LED Lighting System, Lighting Package (P35), Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), AMG Performance Steering Wheel in Nappa/DINAMICA, Nappa leather and DINAMICA inserts, AMG Performance Exhaust System, carbon fibre rear spoiler And Mirrors, And A Night Package.

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

152,000 KM

$38,888

+ tax & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

AMG E 43 4MATIC Sedan

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

AMG E 43 4MATIC Sedan

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

$38,888

+ taxes & licensing

152,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WDDZF6EB6JA299062

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5230541
  • Mileage 152,000 KM

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

AWD
Automatic

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-XXXX

905-264-5588

877-388-8379
$38,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class