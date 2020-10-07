Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

40,000 KM

Details Description Features

$62,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$62,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

Contact Seller
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E43 AMG 4MATIC DISTRONIC TECHNOLOGY AMG DRIVERS PREMIUM

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E43 AMG 4MATIC DISTRONIC TECHNOLOGY AMG DRIVERS PREMIUM

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

Contact Seller

$62,888

+ taxes & licensing

40,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6180720
  • Stock #: 505865
  • VIN: WDDZF6EB6JA385309

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 505865
  • Mileage 40,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Iridium Silver Metallic Exterior On Black w/Red Stitching Perforated Nappa Leather Interior, And Metal Weave Trim.

One Owner, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Safety Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty January 8 2022 Or 80,000Km.

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2018 Mercedes-Benz E43 AMG 4MATIC Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Technology Package, Intelligent Drive Package, AMG Drivers Package, And Wireless Phone Charging, 115V Power Socket.

Packages Include Rear Window Sun Shade, EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Drive Dynamic Multicontour Front Seats w/Massage, Heated Rear Seats, Warmth Comfort Package, Roller Sunblinds in Rear Doors (Manual), Climate Comfort Front Seats, Burmester Surround Sound System, 590 Watts, 13 speakers, Sun Protection Package, KEYLESS GO, Enhanced Heated Front Seats, Front Heated Armrests, Head-Up Display, Active MULTIBEAM LED Lighting System, 360 Camera, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, PRE-SAFE PLUS, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Steering Assist, Traffic Sign Assist, PRE-SAFE Impulse Side, Active Lane Changing Assist, Driving Assistance Package, active blind spot assist, active lane keeping assist and PRE-SAFE PLUS, AMG Performance Steering Wheel in Nappa/DINAMICA, Nappa leather and DINAMICA inserts, AMG Performance Exhaust System, Wheels: 20" AMG Multi-Spoke Bi-Colour, And More.

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.

Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Tags : 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
AWD
Navigation System
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autobase

2018 Audi Q5 TECHNIK...
 45,000 KM
$40,888 + tax & lic
2017 Lexus NX 200t N...
 34,000 KM
$33,888 + tax & lic
2018 BMW 3 Series 33...
 43,000 KM
$30,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autobase

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

Call Dealer

905-264-XXXX

(click to show)

905-264-5588

Alternate Numbers
877-388-8379
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory