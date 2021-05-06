2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

+ taxes & licensing
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
Designo Selenite Grey Magno (Matte Finish) Exterior On Black w/Red Stitching Perforated Nappa Leather Interior, And A Metal Weave Interior Trim.
One Owner, Off Lease, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Safety Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty January 18 2022 Or 80,000Km.
Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available.
Trade-Ins Are Welcome!
This 2018 Mercedes-Benz E43 AMG 4MATIC Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Intelligent Drive Package, AMG Drivers Package, Technology Package, Lighting Package, Air Balance Package, And Designo Red Seatbelts.
Packages Include Rear Window Sun Shade, EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Drive Dynamic Multicontour Front Seats w/Massage, Heated Rear Seats, Warmth Comfort Package, Roller Sunblinds in Rear Doors (Manual), Climate Comfort Front Seats, Burmester Surround Sound System, 590 Watts, 13 speakers, Sun Protection Package, KEYLESS GO, Enhanced Heated Front Seats, Front Heated Armrests, Head-Up Display, Active MULTIBEAM LED Lighting System, 360 Camera, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, PRE-SAFE PLUS, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Steering Assist, Traffic Sign Assist, PRE-SAFE Impulse Side, Active Lane Changing Assist, Driving Assistance Package, active blind spot assist, active lane keeping assist and PRE-SAFE PLUS, AMG Performance Steering Wheel in Nappa/DINAMICA, Nappa leather and DINAMICA inserts, AMG Performance Exhaust System, Wheels: 20" AMG Multi-Spoke Bi-Colour, And More.
We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.
