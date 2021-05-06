Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

62,000 KM

Details Description Features

$64,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$64,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

Contact Seller
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E43 AMG 4MATIC DISTRONIC AMG DRIVER TECHNOLOGY PREMIUM MATTE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E43 AMG 4MATIC DISTRONIC AMG DRIVER TECHNOLOGY PREMIUM MATTE

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

  1. 7081282
  2. 7081282
  3. 7081282
  4. 7081282
  5. 7081282
  6. 7081282
  7. 7081282
  8. 7081282
  9. 7081282
  10. 7081282
  11. 7081282
  12. 7081282
  13. 7081282
  14. 7081282
  15. 7081282
  16. 7081282
  17. 7081282
  18. 7081282
  19. 7081282
  20. 7081282
  21. 7081282
Contact Seller

$64,888

+ taxes & licensing

62,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7081282
  • Stock #: 2058266
  • VIN: WDDZF6EB3JA377989

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2058266
  • Mileage 62,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Designo Selenite Grey Magno (Matte Finish) Exterior On Black w/Red Stitching Perforated Nappa Leather Interior, And A Metal Weave Interior Trim.

One Owner, Off Lease, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Safety Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty January 18 2022 Or 80,000Km.

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available.
Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2018 Mercedes-Benz E43 AMG 4MATIC Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Intelligent Drive Package, AMG Drivers Package, Technology Package, Lighting Package, Air Balance Package, And Designo Red Seatbelts.

Packages Include Rear Window Sun Shade, EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Drive Dynamic Multicontour Front Seats w/Massage, Heated Rear Seats, Warmth Comfort Package, Roller Sunblinds in Rear Doors (Manual), Climate Comfort Front Seats, Burmester Surround Sound System, 590 Watts, 13 speakers, Sun Protection Package, KEYLESS GO, Enhanced Heated Front Seats, Front Heated Armrests, Head-Up Display, Active MULTIBEAM LED Lighting System, 360 Camera, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, PRE-SAFE PLUS, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Steering Assist, Traffic Sign Assist, PRE-SAFE Impulse Side, Active Lane Changing Assist, Driving Assistance Package, active blind spot assist, active lane keeping assist and PRE-SAFE PLUS, AMG Performance Steering Wheel in Nappa/DINAMICA, Nappa leather and DINAMICA inserts, AMG Performance Exhaust System, Wheels: 20" AMG Multi-Spoke Bi-Colour, And More.

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.

Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Tags : 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
AWD
Navigation System
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autobase

2018 Mercedes-Benz E...
 63,000 KM
$63,888 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz E...
 62,000 KM
$64,888 + tax & lic
2020 Mercedes-Benz C...
 12,000 KM
$45,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autobase

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

Call Dealer

905-264-XXXX

(click to show)

905-264-5588

Alternate Numbers
877-388-8379
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory