2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

$63,888 + taxes & licensing 6 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7081285

7081285 Stock #: 1659566

1659566 VIN: WDDZF6EB6JA297778

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 63,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Sunroof / Moonroof Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Additional Features AWD Navigation System Parking Sensors BACKUP CAMERA Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

